For all the qualified Black women who have to prove their talents to unqualified white men

Folks were glued to the TV as Ketanji Brown Jackson, with her extensive list of qualifications, was grilled by white men. Ketanji is an example of brilliant Black women who had the talent and the qualifications — but not the opportunity — to reach the apex of American society. Jackson’s achievements are a source of immense pride for anyone eager to see the country make the best use of all of its citizens. But the fact that it has taken this long for the first African American woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court is another reminder of how racism and sexism have robbed us of greatness.

What people are saying about the confirmation hearing…

“It’s going as expected. They know they cannot come off as obviously aggressive. So they try to hide their gotcha and shady questions in praise of her familial support and accomplishments. The cherry-picking of cases they find acceptable for other judges they’ve confirmed as well as her previous confirmations but now they simply cannot understand. The posturing and pretense is only endurable because I’m reveling in her poise! She’s got this…because though it’s new to them in considering her for this highest position I’m certain as a Black woman who’s been in respected positions, she’s well versed in handling them from her vantage point. Now let them hit the gavel on that!!” –KCherice Johnson

“Know that this isn’t her first time experiencing questions about her qualifications, experience or background. She’s had to be the best and brightest in most positions she’s had so she’s felt this type of “heat” before. Also she will bring a different perspective to the court by “being in the room”. None of the current justices have seen or experienced the justice system from all sides, defending clients, seeing the inner workings of law enforcement, achieving without privilege or connections or being a black woman and mother every day. She will be a true breath of fresh air to the Court.” -Kimberly Gamble

“Ted Cruz said he would not allow the hearings to be a circus, and he was a clown.” -Natasha Alford, Political Analyst

“The committee was throwing questions left and right but she was on top of her game! Even though she’s highly qualified white folks always think they’re going to trip a Sister off guard!” –Cynthia Cooper-Linebarger

“She is ready for him (Ted Cruz). Get her robe ready!” – Lydia E. Brew

“Cruz is an ass. But we know this! Sorry I have nothing deeper to add. He’s a total ass. That’s all I got.” –Paulette Johnson