The Defender is highlighting books by Black women that our reviewers say should be added to your shelves.

Confessions in B-Flat by Donna Hill

Reviewed by Radi

What is the book about? Jason Tanner has come to Harlem in 1963. His mission is to spread the word of passive resistance of his mentor, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Anita Hopkins is a poet that believes in the teachings of Malcolm X and freedom is “by any means necessary.” But when Jason sees Anita performing her poetry

at the B-Flat lounge, he is instantly drawn to her. Can Jason and Anita make a connection?

Why I like this book? I like how Donna Hill incorporated the different ideologies of the civil rights area and an unpredictable love story.

Best thing about this book (optional): Donna Hill did a great job of transporting you to 1963 Harlem by mentioning iconic restaurants, record stores, and other local black community landmarks.

In the News

Heading to the Screen

About the Author

Donna Hill began her career in 1987 writing short stories for the confession magazines. Since that time she has more than100 published titles to her credit since her first novel was released in 1990, and is considered one of the early pioneers of the African American romance genre. Three of her novels, “Intimate Betrayal,” “Masquerade” and “A Private Affair” have been adapted for television – the only Arabesque/BET Books author that can claim that distinction. She has been featured in Essence, the New York Daily News, USA Today, Today’s Black Woman, and Black Enterprise among many others. She has appeared on numerous radio and television stations across the country and her work has appeared on several bestseller lists. She has received numerous awards for her body of work — which cross several genres – including The Career Achievement Award, the first recipient of The Trailblazer Award, The Zora Neale Hurston Literary Award, The Gold Pen Award among others, as well as commendations for her community service, during her tenure as Coordinator for Kianga House — a transitional residence for homeless teen mothers and their children. Donna co-wrote the screenplay “Fire,” which enjoyed limited theater release before going to DVD.

As an editor she has packaged several highly successful novels, and anthologies, two of which were nominated for awards. She began her ‘teaching” career as a writing instructor at The Frederick Douglass Creative Arts Center in New York in the early 90s. Several of her students have gone on to publish novels. Donna also served as a writing instructor with the Elders Writing Program sponsored by Medgar Evers College through Poets & Writers, and successfully worked to compile and publish the memoirs of the elders. While Donna may not be recognized on national bestsellers lists, she has maintained a solid 30-year writing career, supported by her devoted fans, which she celebrated in June 2020 in commemoration of the release of her first novel “Rooms of the Heart.“

Donna holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College, and is in pursuit of her D.A. degree from Murray State University in English Pedagogy and Technology. She is an Assistant Professor of Professional Writing at Medgar Evers College, and former Adjunct Instructor at Baruch College, Essex County College and the College of New Rochelle. Donna currently lives in Brooklyn with her family.

Link to Author’s website: https://donnaohill.com

Radiah Hubbert is an avid reader, book reviewer, and book event planner You can follow her on IG & Twitter @urbanreviewsonline, TicTok @radiahhubbert. Or visit her website at urbanreviewsonline.com.