The Defender spotlights books by Black women in various genres. Learn more about the author and book. This week, we’re featuring Rhonda McKnight and her new book, “The Thing About Home.”

Defender: What’s the book about?

Rhonda McKnight : “The Thing About Home” is “Queen Sugar” meets “The Devil Wears Prada.” It’s the story of a disgraced social media influencer who flees to South Carolina’s Lowcountry in search of refuge and connection to family she’s never met. The story is told in a dual timeline, moving from 1867 Georgetown, South Carolina to 2019, featuring three generations of women, including a 36-year-old woman named Casey Black, her 99-year-old grandmother, and her great-grandmother. The great-grandmother’s story is shared in vignettes during the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras, offering insight into her faith, family, history, and dreams.

Defender: What did you enjoy about writing this book?

McKnight : The research. This was my first time writing historical fiction. It was a challenge, but one I felt called to because the history was inspired by my family. My great grandfathers, one emancipated and the other born shortly after, were able to acquire land during the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras. I always wanted to research the history of those purchases. And then there were the women’s stories. I enjoyed empowering the women to navigate their lives in determined and hopeful ways. I also loved incorporating the delicious Gullah and soul food into the story. There is a lot of food in this book.

Defender: What makes this book different?

McKnight: I blended my three loves: historical fiction, women’s fiction, and romance. One Net Galley review my publicist shared said: McKnight seamlessly crossed three genres and gave readers a taste of their favorite genre — whichever of the three that might be.

The story is sweet — like Hallmark kind of sweet but deeply layered and thematic at the same time. It’s a beach read, but I wanted the characters and themes around family, history, love, faith, and legacy to swirl around in people’s minds and hearts.

Defender: What is your advice to aspiring writers?

McKnight: Study the craft of writing. Never stop being a student. Hire a good developmental editor — at least once and learn from them. I have written 25 books and I still get developmental feedback on my projects. Read in and out of the genre you write. Support the authors you enjoy with a preorder or at least a purchase during the week of release. You’ll want that good karma to come back to you one day.

Defender: What do you do when you’re not writing?

McKnight: Reading. Enjoying the hottest drama on one of the many streaming services I pay for that I don’t get to use while I’m on deadline. Watching weirdness on YouTube. Endlessly texting my friends and writer-buddies like a teenager.

Click here to order “The Thing About Home” by Rhonda McKnight