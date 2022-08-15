Amegy Bank named Diane Maben as its Chief Operating Officer earlier this month. Maben was promoted to this newly created position after serving as Amegy’s Executive Vice President and Manager of Administrative Services. In her role, she will continue to provide direction to the operational functions of the Bank and partner with the Chief Executive Officer and President on strategic areas of focus, as she did under her previous title.

“Diane has been an integral part of the operations of Amegy Bank throughout her time here,” said Steve Stephens, CEO of Amegy Bank. “She adds an impactful dimension to her leadership with many mentoring relationships, and her respected advice extends throughout Amegy and our Enterprise, Zions Bancorporation.”

Maben has over 40 years of extensive banking experience, holding various positions, including centralized loan center manager and product team manager with Bank United and Washington Mutual. She joined Amegy in 2006 after spending five years at New Choice Builders working in sales and marketing. While at Amegy, Maben managed Corporate Communication, Marketing, Product Implementations, Services and Quality Management, and other operational functions.

Maben moved to Houston shortly after receiving her bachelor’s degree in Economics from Smith College in Northampton, MA.