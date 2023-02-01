The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) said that Shavon Arline-Bradley would be the first president and CEO of the organization. After 88 years, the organization said it has changed its governance structure to work more efficiently.

Dr. A. Lois Keith, the new board chair of NCNW, said, “We’re excited to have Shavon as our new president and CEO. She is an extraordinary communicator, and her expertise in the areas of public health and social justice is impressive.”

Keith predicted that Arline-Bradley would do better than expected because “these are the areas in which NCNW would like to continue, as we bridge the generational gap.”

Arline-Bradley is an ordained minister with 21 years of experience in healthcare; equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI); government affairs; and executive leadership.

She’s the founder and CEO of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions, a public health, advocacy and executive leadership firm that promotes EDI, political and organizational strategy, risk management, government affairs and technical assistance.

Under her direction, the firm’s gross profit grew exponentially in 5 years by broadening its client base to include federal government, foundation, corporate, non-profit and political candidate entities in the United States and Netherlands.

Before she started her firm, she worked as a senior advisor and director of external engagement in the Obama Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services for the 19th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy.

In a press release, the organization said that Arline-Bradley co-founded The Health Equity Cypher Group because she wanted to advance EDI and improve the health and social outcomes of the most vulnerable people. That group is made up of health leaders who work to advance EDI and executive leadership in all sectors, officials stated.

As president and chairman of Delta for Women in Action, a 501(c)4 organization, Arline-Bradley works as a community advocate. Arline-Bradley is also a member of the advisory board for the Oprah Winfrey Network initiative “OWN Your Health.” She is also a member of the American Public Health Association, Links, Inc., and Jack & Jill of America, Inc., all of which she remains involved with.

A southern New Jersey native, Arline-Bradley attended Tulane University where she received a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health. Later, she earned a Master of Divinity from Virginia Union University’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology and became a minister.