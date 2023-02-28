Dr. Teriya Richmond has been named the University Physician at Texas Southern University. In her capacity, she will oversee the daily medical operations of the school’s Student Health Services.

“As University Physician, my goal is to be the provider of choice for health care and health information at TSU, especially for students,” said Richmond. “I want Student Health Services to be the recognized resource and leader in collegiate health care. It is important that I become an important source for students, and to be an integral part of the university’s educational mission.”

Student Health Services, a department within the Division of Enrollment and Student Success, is an acute care facility providing high-quality health care, including mental assessments, education and wellness programs, in addition to institutional public health-related policy to promote the health and welfare of the TSU community in support academic success. The facility maintains a dedicated team of medical professionals available to assist students, faculty and staff obtain optimal primary health assistance.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Richmond to the team as our University Physician,” said Dr. DeNeia Thomas, vice president for enrollment and student success. “Her presence and expertise on campus will be invaluable as we continue to transform the lives of our students through enhanced health and wellness support and initiatives.”

In addition to her work with the health center, Richmond works with TSU SHAPE’s Brother’s project to provide information and care in our community regarding sexually transmitted infections and treatment services.

“I am proud to bring a holistic approach to Student Health Services by concentrating on preventative care with students prior to possible full-blown medical emergencies,” said Richmond. “I want to provide a level of care that is full circle, that closes the loop on the medical care and delivery of treatment. I take time and call students to ensure they followed up on any recommendations and treatment protocols prescribed, which is rare and typically unheard of at other institutions. Just as students advocate for their coursework, I want each of them to become advocates for their own health.”

A native of Chicago, Richmond received a bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint College (summa cum laude). She earned both a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois College of Medicine and School of Public Health.