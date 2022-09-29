For the past 45 years, Carolyn Melton has worked for the Fort Bend Independent School District Transportation office – with perfect attendance for 44 of those years. Now she’s being honored with an Impact Award.

The Impact Award is a recognition program that presents any staff member, student, parent, teacher or community member with an award for extraordinary contributions.

The position, role, age, or stage of life of nominees is inconsequential. The main point of the award is to recognize those who are taking phenomenal actions to demonstrate kindness, generosity, loyalty, service, support or dedication to the students and staff in FBISD.

Melton has faithfully served the district as a monitor on FBISD buses that transport special needs students. She began working as a monitor when she was a teenager, fresh out of high school.

Impact Award recipients will be recognized at monthly board meetings, receive social media shout-outs, an FBISD website mention, a district goodie bag, and may be featured in FBISD Magazine.

She is known for being dependable, good-natured and staying cool under pressure.

To nominate an unsung hero in the FBISD community who is doing exceptional things for students and staff, community members are asked to click the link below to submit the person’s name and specific information that demonstrates why the person is an outstanding candidate for districtwide recognition: Impact Award Form.