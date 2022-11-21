For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.

The highlight of the event will be a ceremony honoring the first recipients of HAC’s distinguished Thelma Patten Law Pillar of Fortitude Awards for outstanding and impactful community service. The honorees include Bayway Lincoln, D-MARS, H-E-B, Houston Food Bank, Houston Public Library, R.A.R.E. Pearls, Inc., and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. The awards commemorate the late Dr. Thelma Patten Law, who was a charter member of the Houston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was one of the first Black women to practice medicine in Houston.

Deltas and guests at a previous Jazz Soiree.

The Jazz Soiree will also feature fine dining, live music, dancing, a silent auction, a vendors gallery, and a raffle prize drawing. Proceeds from the event will support need-based academic scholarships for exceptional students.

Over the past 25 years, HAC has awarded scholarships totaling more than $1 million to graduating high school seniors as well as students enrolled in accredited colleges, universities, and trade schools. For health and safety during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, HAC pivoted and transformed its prestigious fundraiser into two successful virtual campaigns. In May 2022, the generous individual donations and sponsorships garnered from those events enabled HAC to award more than $100,000 in scholarships and laptop gift cards to 47 deserving youths.

For more information about the Jazz Soiree, including tickets, sponsorships, and vendor opportunities, please visit the website https://dsthoustonalumnae.org/2022-jazz-soiree/.