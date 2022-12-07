Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) announced the Houston Area Women’s Center will receive $813,853 in federal funds through the Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Grant Program (ICJR Program). This program supports survivor safety and offender accountability in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking by encouraging state and local governments and courts to work collaboratively with community partners to identify problems and share ideas to effectively respond to these crimes.

“The Houston Area Women’s Center provides essential support for survivors of domestic violence and its funding is critical for our community,” saidCongresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. “The COVID-19 pandemic brought an increase in intimate partner violence and now, more than ever, we need resources to stop abuse before it happens. I will continue working to provide much-needed services to help survivors rebuild their lives and to keep our communities safer.”

“With this generous funding, HAWC will expand safety and improve access to life-saving services for survivors through an enhanced partnership with the Houston Police Department,” said Houston Area Women’s Center Chief Development Officer Jennifer Yancey. “Through these funds, HAWC advocates will assist survivors during the legal process, including protective orders and crime victim compensation coordination. We are grateful to Congresswoman Fletcher for her commitment to supporting survivors and her long-standing partnership with HAWC.”