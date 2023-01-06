

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends.

For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for Houston residents.



After no one bought a winning ticket in the drawing this past Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $940 million—the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10 p.m.

If you’re already dreaming about the multiple ways you can spend your winnings, don’t get too excited, as the amount drops after Uncle Sam takes his share.



The $940 million payout decreases to an estimated $483.5 million after taxes. That’s a little over $4 million per person if Odom’s lotto pool wins. “I’ll take it,” she said.