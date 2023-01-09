Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is planning to release a memoir on her life titled “Lovely One,” the book’s publisher announced Thursday.

In the memoir, Jackson, who made history last year as the first Black woman to join the court, will chart her personal history, from her upbringing in Miami and her years at Harvard to her early legal career, marriage and motherhood, and ascension to the Supreme Court, according to a statement from Random House.

“Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in the statement. “This memoir marries the public record of my life with what is less known. It will be a transparent accounting of what it takes to rise through the ranks of the legal profession, especially as a woman of color with an unusual name and as a mother and a wife striving to reconcile the demands of a high-profile career with the private needs of my loved ones.”

The memoir will be Jackson’s first book. Random House did not say in its statement when the memoir would be released nor did it note how much the justice would make from her book deal with the publisher.

Random House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for more details on its book deal with Jackson.