The highly anticipated Ambitious Girl Study Break Tour, organized by Boss Women Media, is making a return this fall to Houston, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This empowering event series, supported by financial services platform Cash App, global financial platform Intuit, Morgan Stanley and Creme of Nature, is dedicated to equipping and inspiring college-level Black women as they journey towards becoming corporate leaders and entrepreneurs.

Among the prestigious HBCU campuses set to host this event, Houston is gearing up to welcome the Ambitious Girl Study Break Tour on Oct. 18 at Texas Southern University, followed by Prairie View A&M University on Oct. 19.

Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, emphasizes the importance of supporting the next generation of leaders and business owners.

“The forefront of women in leadership is lacking from a Black woman’s perspective. There are very few Black women who are CEOs at Fortune 500, 200, 100 companies,” she told the Defender. “Numbers have changed, but it could be so much better. Our future generation of women are ambitious, creative and entrepreneurial. They are shaking things up, and we are here to uplift them.”

Through this initiative, Boss Women Media, in partnership with Cash App, aims to provide resources and a supportive community to empower these young women to secure their futures in their chosen careers.

The Ambitious Girl Study Break Tour offers a wealth of opportunities for attendees. Activities include guest lecturers, live pitch competitions with Morgan Stanley (with a $5,000 grant per campus), recruitment-focused sessions, mock interviews, resume reviews and internships, while the DJ spins the latest tunes.

“We are all about giving career readiness and leadership development tools to the HBCU students who may not receive the same type of resources as a predominantly white institutions,” McDonald said. “This is the second year and we’re constantly finding new ways to meet these ambitious girls where she is at in her life as a college student and future leader.”

For more information about Boss Women Media’s partnership with Cash App, Intuit, Morgan Stanley, and Creme of Nature, and to learn more about the Ambitious Girl initiative, please visit this website.