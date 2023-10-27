During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Texas-based former school teacher Tara Paige found herself looking for some way to keep herself busy, so she decided to tap into her love of outdoors to redo her backyard.

“The pandemic made us all stop and look around at some of those things that, you know, we’ve probably tapped into in our earlier years. And one of the things that I really always enjoyed doing was being on the patio, so I decided to focus on my patio.”

When she sought others to share creative ideas with, she couldn’t find anything that met her needs.

“I really wanted to create a space where Black women can get together and share creative ideas of being on the patio. But I couldn’t find anything. My mother always told me, ‘if you can’t find it, create it!’” she said.

So that’s exactly what she did, creating the Facebook group, ‘Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces,’ encouraging women to “make their outside a beautiful living space together.” Members focus on patios, balconies, porches, poolside and gardening projects – all things outdoors. In fact, many members have been inspired to completely makeover their bland backyards.

Now, even though life has returned to normal, the group continues to thrive. And in fact, has evolved into more than just an exchange of ideas. Women get shopping and decorating tips, advice, inspiration, and Paige’s favorite, love and support one another.

“The sisterhood is amazing. I love the positivity, the empowerment, the love,” she said. “In many cases, it’s even helping with mental health during these trying times by giving people a space to relax. It just makes all the difference to have your own space outside as an extension of your home.”

With nearly 250,000 members, the group reaches as far as Thailand, South Africa and beyond.

The Patio Chic Conference

A retired teacher, business coach, and mother of eight, Paige decided in 2022 to bring together the women of her Facebook group (and anyone else with an interest in outdoor living) for The Patio Chic Conference. TPCCON 2023: Celebrating Black Women – Conquering The Outdoors and Transforming Lives. This year, the conference takes place in Houston Oct. 27-29th.

“TPCCON 2023 has been meticulously designed to celebrate the exceptional achievements of Black Women in conquering the outdoors and making a positive impact on their communities,” Paige said. “We want our attendees to be inspired, empowered, and united, regardless of their backgrounds. TPCCON is a platform where the remarkable stories of Black Women who fearlessly explore the great outdoors and transform lives through their passions take center stage.”

The highly anticipated gathering aims to inspire, empower, and foster unity among participants from diverse backgrounds. Organizers say TPCCON is a platform amplifying the voices and stories of Black Women who have fearlessly explored the great outdoors while transforming lives through their passion.

“We are delighted to bring TPCCON 2023 back to Houston, Texas, where the vibrant community and boundless spirit align perfectly with the essence of our event,” Paige said. “TPCCON is committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and equality in outdoor pursuits. Our mission is to provide a platform for Black Women to share their extraordinary stories and inspire a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts who see no boundaries in their aspirations.”

“We’re thrilled to bring TPCCON back to Houston, Texas, a vibrant city that resonates with the boundless spirit of our event. Houston’s diverse community aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting diversity, inclusivity, and equality in outdoor pursuits,” Paige said. “We are committed to providing a platform for Black Women to share their extraordinary stories and inspire a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts who see no boundaries in their aspirations. Together, we’ll continue to make a difference in the world of outdoor exploration and community impact.”

TPCCON 2023 will feature an enriching program, including keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and hands-on outdoor activities. The event encourages open dialogues, providing attendees with insights from experienced professionals and opportunities for networking to build meaningful connections.

For more information visit www.tpccon.com.