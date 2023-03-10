The Metamorphosis Women’s Conference has announced a powerful line-up of nationally acclaimed ministers, gospel artists, and performers for its annual Metamorphosis Conference, which beings at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave. in Houston, Texas.

Metamorphosis Executive Director Pastor Mia K. Wright will open the conference with the 2023 theme, “Undeniably Different.” Metamorphosis combines a blend of gospel ministry, music, life-impacting speakers, and empowering enrichment seminars.

Metamorphosis is committed to helping women seek positive and productive changes to transform their lives. The 2023 META conference features Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jekalyn Carr, guest speaker Marissa Farrow, Young Adults Pastor at Allen AME Cathedral New York, and gospel artist, Kathy Taylor.

Saturday’s Empowerment Expo features Kim Cruse, top 8 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Season 22. The Metamorphosis Empowerment Expo is Scheduled for Saturday, March 11th 9:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. and includes strategic and thought-provoking dialogue, and a luxury experience with major brands such as JoMalone and the Nap Bar. Topics and speakers include:

· Fiercely Feminine & Godly Grit: Vivian Chew, Chew Entertainment; Dianna Jones, Black at Uber; Yunice Emir, Moet Hennessy.

Among the topics to be covered:

The Business of Business – LaToshia Norwood, She Said Foundation; Shawntell McWilliams, Trez Bistro & Wine Bar; Deanna Laster, DeannaMichele.

“We are proud to celebrate more than 20 years of positive change impacting the lives of women around the globe,” said Dr. Mia K. Wright, Executive Director, and Founder. “Metamorphosis has remained true to its mission—to make a lasting change on a woman’s life and to empower her to be her best! This year’s META conference promises to bring women full circle as they relaunch themselves spiritually, emotionally, personally, and professionally.”

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.metamorphosis.org. Prices are $49 for general admission on Friday only, and $149 for VIP two-day ticket includes preferred seating and a luxury conference gift.

For more information, please call (713) 358-2777 or info@metamorphosis.org.