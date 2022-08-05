FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced that they will be exclusively broadcasting the 36th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, presented by People of Color Beauty. The Miss Black USA Organization is a non-profit corporation that is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size.

“The pageant allows for Black women to have a platform to showcase the power and beauty of being unapologetically Black,” stated Karen Arrington, CEO and founder of Miss Black USA, Inc.

“Our organization is highly respected and has redefined what it means to be a courageous, compassionate, and confident woman of color. We are proud that FOX SOUL is airing the Miss Black USA Pageant for the second year, emphasizing their commitment to the community.”

The pageant has successfully launched the careers of young women of color in the fields of education, law, medicine, entertainment and the arts. The contestants will kick-off their arrival in the nation’s capital on Thursday, Aug. 4 with the “Miss Black USA Stronger Than” Luncheon in partnership with the 400 Year African American History Commission and will culminate with the crowning of Miss Black USA on Sunday, Aug. 7. The pageant is currently collecting votes on their website for fans to select their favorite contestants for this year’s People’s Choice Awards. One dollar will equal one vote and all proceeds will go to the Miss Black USA Scholarship Fund.

To learn more about this year's pageant and its contestants, please visit: https://www.missblackusa.org/ and https://www.missblackusa.org/2022-peoples-choice.