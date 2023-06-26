Keeping up with the latest health information can be challenging. With this list of staples, you’ll always have something healthy to add to a meal. Give these items a permanent spot on your grocery list.

Fruits

While all fruits contain essential vitamins, fiber, and much-needed water, some varieties pack more of a nutrient punch.

Blueberries

These berries are packed with antioxidants that help your body’s systems run smoothly.

Avocados

Use avocado as a source of healthy fats in smoothies, on bread, or in a salad.

Apples

You’ll get a healthy dose of antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber from an apple. Pair with a healthy fat like peanut butter for a filling snack.

Vegetables

If you have trouble incorporating veggies into your family’s diet, try one of these powerhouse options that provide the most nutrients per bite.

Spinach

This leafy green vegetable is easier to prepare than kale, and it offers a similar nutrient profile. Frozen spinach is easy to make and just as healthy as fresh.

Garlic

Fresh garlic can enhance the flavor of your meals and aid in digestion and immune function.

Carrots

Whether cooked or raw, carrots are an excellent beta-carotene and fiber source.

Broccoli

Add this vegetable to your list for a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals, and protein.

Photo: serezniy via 123RF

Grains and Seeds

For most people, a healthy and balanced diet includes carbohydrates like grains. The key is to choose options with a high fiber content and healthy fats.

Oats

Steel-cut, whole-grain oats should be a pantry staple. You can easily make oatmeal for breakfast with this variety rather than instant by increasing the cooking time a bit. The higher fiber content will keep you full much longer.

Brown Rice

Switching from white rice to brown rice significantly (and positively!) affects your diet. You’ll get more fiber and vitamins from this variety, and you only have to increase the cooking time by a few minutes.

Quinoa

Put quinoa on your list if you’re looking for more protein-rich foods. Choose this grain instead of pasta to mix with cooked veggies for a balanced meal.

Chia Seeds

This tiny black seed is one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. Chia seeds are a great addition to your family’s meals and are high in fiber, calcium, and magnesium.

Nuts, Legumes, and Oils

Adding nuts and legumes to your diet can help improve heart health and may regulate insulin levels. They’re also packed with vitamins like magnesium and vitamin E that are harder to find elsewhere.

Almonds

If you’re only going to eat one kind of nut, make it an almond. These are easy to eat in many forms, and their mild flavor goes well with meals from salads to meat.

Lentils

These tiny legumes are high in fiber and protein. You can add them to vegetable- and meat-based dishes for extra nutrients or serve a well-spiced lentil soup as the main dish.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

This oil is versatile and lower in saturated fats than many other options.

Dairy and Eggs

Dairy and eggs are an excellent way to get protein, especially if you’re aiming to eat less meat. Here are the best choices to add to your grocery list.

Plain Greek Yogurt

Without all the added sugar of other yogurts, plain Greek yogurt boasts high protein levels and healthy fats. Plain yogurt is also a great healthy substitute for sour cream and oil.

Eggs

Eggs are a great addition to your diet in moderate amounts. Hard-boiled eggs are a great snack to have on hand for everyone in the family.

Full-Fat Cheese

Cheese has the same nutrient profile as milk but is much denser and more versatile. The variety doesn’t matter, so feel free to experiment with options to find your family’s favorite!

Meat and Fish

Lean meat and fish are a great way to add protein to your diet. You can easily freeze any of these meats to keep on hand for a quick weekday meal in the air fryer or instant pot.

Chicken Breasts

Chicken is widely-available, low in fat, and high in protein—an ideal option for rounding out a family meal. Shred the breasts and add to a salad or casserole to stretch the meat further if you’re watching the grocery budget.

Salmon

This flaky fish is popular for a reason. Its mild flavor and easy preparation make it great for a family dinner, and the omega-3 fatty acids are good for brain and heart health.

Lean Ground Turkey

If your family loves burgers and tacos, swap ground beef for ground turkey to make the meal healthier. Add a bit of extra liquid and spices when cooking to make up for the lower fat content.

This list is an excellent starting point for creating a grocery list that’s well-balanced and healthy.