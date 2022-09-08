The crisp fall air and seasonal celebrations always make us nostalgic for days spent baking in the kitchen, filling to house with delicious aromas. Getting your kids involved in the baking makes for special memories, and these recipes are easy enough for even the littlest kids to help. Rather than buying more treats at the store this year, try these six enjoyable desserts instead!

Mini Pumpkin Cakes

Kids love to bake anything “mini” because it’s their size. These pumpkin cakes don’t disappoint in their bold flavor or beautiful decoration. Mini bundt pans are widely available now and easy to use (make sure to grease them well before filling with batter), but if you don’t have this specialty item, you can turn these into cupcake pumpkins. Piping the green stems and leaves is simple enough for kids. Cut a small corner of a plastic bag filled with the icing if you don’t have piping tips for every kid. The hardest part will be waiting for them to cool before you chowing down!

Halloween Bark

The perfect recipe for the youngest kids, this Halloween bark is all about mixing colors and adding sprinkles with reckless abandon! This bark is a go-to option when you don’t have much time to make a treat. Using dark chocolate will help temper the sweetness of the colored candy melts, so avoid milk chocolate if you can. Kids love swirling the colors together, and it’s a task that doesn’t require much supervision or precision. After about 15 minutes of cooling, this treat is ready to eat!

Photo: Irina Kryvasheina via 123RF

Baked Apples

Fruit, as a treat? Of course! These baked desserts are fun to make and eat and capitalize on the apples’ natural sweetness. For the best results, use crisp apples, so they don’t get too mealy in the oven. While adults or older kids need to core and slice the apples, even the littlest hands can help mix the streusel filling; getting your hands messy while baking is one of the best parts! Drizzling some maple syrup or heavy cream over the top when you serve makes these treats even more exciting.

Halloween Cake Pops

Now is the time to start if you haven’t added cake pops to your baking repertoire. This basic recipe can adapt to any flavor, and it’s easy for kids to help, especially with the rolling part! After you’ve chosen your cake pop flavor and they’ve baked and cooled, you can start decorating. The ghosts and jack o lanterns are the perfect Halloween characters, and kids will love designing silly faces with the icing. For a more neutral fall cake pop, decorate as plain pumpkins.

Candy Corn Sugar Cookie Bars

Even if candy corn isn’t your favorite seasonal candy, these sugar cookies are a delicious way to enjoy those quintessential colors. Have your kids help mix the cookie batter, add the food coloring, and then spread evenly to bake. The white cream cheese frosting is an easy recipe for bigger kids to help with, and using a toothpick to make decorations on top is fun for everyone. Cut into triangles once set and serve!

Spooky Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Crisps

Try these crispy tortillas for a quick baked treat that doesn’t require many ingredients or cleanup. Using a fall or Halloween-themed cookie cutter makes them even more festive, and kids love to make the cutouts themselves. Dip the tortilla pieces in melted butter, then coat one side in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. After a few minutes in the oven to crisp up, these treats are ready! Serve with applesauce or jam for dipping if you want to turn this into a complete snack.

Whether your kids are little or big, making these treats is the perfect way to celebrate the season together.