Texas Children’s Bariatric Surgery Program has been changing the lives of adolescents and their

families for over 15 years. For teens who have medical conditions related to obesity, bariatric

surgery can improve their health and quality of life. These significant changes occur over a long

period of time, which is why Gia Annette Washington, PhD, assistant professor within the

Department of Pediatrics, Section of Psychology, is an important part of the clinical care team.

While physicians manage medical conditions and plans out surgery, Dr. Washington and her

associates ensure that the adolescent’s mental health is well supported throughout the process.

Before surgery

To ensure that adolescents who have weight loss surgery are ready for the lifestyle changes that

are required, they are seen by a team of physicians for at least 6 months prior to having surgery.

During that time, Dr. Washington performs a limited psychological evaluation focused on health

behaviors, including the family’s attitudes and traditions around food.

“In some families with intergenerational health habits that lead to obesity, some things,

like mindfulness around eating, are overlooked,” said Dr. Washington.

She also focuses on an adolescent’s social supports and mental health. Some obese

children have become withdrawn after years of being overlooked due to their weight. Others are

more confident in themselves and eager to improve their health.

“Sometimes I see adolescents who have psychological concerns, like severe anxiety or

depression and that might be from some experiences of teasing or harassment, or a child who has

always coped with anxiety through disordered eating,” said Dr. Washington. Teens who need

more mental health support are seen regularly by a mental health professional of their choosing.

Approaching a surgery date

As the time for surgery draws near, adolescents and their families are making decisions about the

type of surgery to have, if at all, and facing concerns about how these decisions are going to

impact their lives.

“I want the teen and the family to feel supported in this decision about weight

management intervention,” said Dr. Washington. No one is pressured into a specific intervention,

and families are offered every opportunity for education along the way. Some might be

concerned about appearing too thin, or how it will look to their friends when they are eating

different food at the lunch table. Each of these concerns can be addressed in detail so that the

teen feels prepared for the changes ahead.

After surgery

At Texas Children’s Bariatric Center, care continues after surgery to help the family transition to

a new way of approaching their health habits.

“Usually at the end of my initial evaluation I’ll inform the family that I can be a part of

their care team to whatever extent is needed but in particular I might pop back up again about 6-8

weeks after surgery when a lot of our patients seem to hit a little bit of burnout,” said Dr.

Washington. At this point, adolescents sometimes become more irritable as they tire of clinic

visits and unexpected attention, and they can’t use food in ways they may have previously to

manage their emotions.

“It isn’t uncommon for overweight or obese kids to be overlooked, and sometimes

challenges around social negotiation, body boundaries or setting limits, are new skills. So for

some of our kids after surgery, they might need some support in navigating those kinds of peer

challenges,” said Dr. Washington.

Despite these challenges, teens can go through the Bariatric Surgery Program with a high

degree of commitment and enthusiasm about the long-term benefits of a healthy weight and see

significant improvement in their lives.

“I want them to feel empowered,” said Dr. Washington.

Learn about Texas Children’s Bariatric Surgery Program by calling 936-267-7333.