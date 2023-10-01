Mornings can be a whirlwind, especially when you have kids to get ready for school. A nutritious breakfast is essential for setting the day’s tone and providing your children with the energy they need to focus and learn. Make-ahead breakfasts are a game-changer for busy families, ensuring a healthy meal is ready in a snap.

These wholesome breakfast ideas for busy families will turn morning chaos into breakfast bliss.

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are a versatile and easy option for busy mornings. Combine rolled oats, milk (dairy or plant-based), a sweetener of choice, and your kids’ favorite toppings, such as fruits, nuts, and seeds, in a jar. Let the mixture sit in the refrigerator overnight, and voilà! Your kids will have a creamy and nutritious breakfast ready to enjoy in the morning.

Breakfast Burritos

Prepare a batch of breakfast burritos filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables, meat such as ham if desired, and a sprinkle of cheese. Wrap them up individually, label them with the type, and store them in the freezer. They’re easy to heat up in the microwave, meaning older kids can prepare a quick and hearty breakfast independently.

Fruit Parfaits

Make fruit parfaits by layering Greek yogurt, granola, and an assortment of colorful fruits in individual jars or containers. Seal them and keep them in the fridge. Your kids can grab a parfait in the morning, giving them a nutritious dose of protein and vitamins.

Mini Egg Muffins

Whisk eggs and your kids’ favorite veggies, then pour the mixture into muffin tins. Bake until set. You’ll have mini egg muffins that can be refrigerated or frozen and then reheated in the morning. These bite-sized delights are perfect for little hands. There are so many combinations to choose from, and making one batch with each kid’s favorite ingredients is easy. Just make sure to label them!

Photo: Sofiia Shunkina via 123RF

Homemade Muffins

Bake a batch of whole-grain muffins packed with healthy ingredients like bananas, carrots, or zucchini. Store them in an airtight container on the counter or in the freezer. Kids can grab one for a quick, on-the-go breakfast that’s both delicious and nutritious.

Breakfast Roll-Ups Wraps

Use a spread such as peanut butter on a whole-grain tortilla, add banana slices or strawberries, and roll it up. Other fun roll-up ideas are turkey and cheese or eggs, cheese, and spinach. Slice into bite-sized pieces and store in the refrigerator. This simple wrap provides a balanced combination of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.

Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Cook quinoa ahead of time and store it in the fridge. In the morning, heat the quinoa and top it with chopped nuts, dried or fresh fruits, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. It’s a protein-rich alternative to traditional oatmeal. Try a sweet recipe with peaches, raspberries, and cinnamon. Or a savory bowl with a soft-boiled egg, peppers, and avocado.

Egg and Cheese Sandwiches

Egg and cheese sandwiches are a quick and fun way to get some protein on the go. Make them healthier by compiling sandwiches with whole wheat bread and adding spinach, avocado, peppers, or other vegetables.

Energy Bites

Pre-made no-bake energy bites provide an on-the-run option for those mornings when everyone wakes up late and you are scrambling to get out the door. Mix oats, nut or seed butter, honey or maple syrup, and dried fruits together. Add in some fun with chocolate chips or seasonings like pumpkin spice.

Pre-Made Favorites

Pancakes or waffles can all be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator or freezer for a quick heat-up in the morning. Try gluten-free or high-protein recipes. Add cottage cheese, peanut butter, or oats for extra protein and fresh fruits for nutrients.

Starting your kids’ day with a wholesome breakfast doesn’t have to be a morning rush. These make-ahead breakfast ideas ensure your children get the nutrients they need without sacrificing convenience. By dedicating a little time the night or the weekend before, you can set the stage for a successful and energized day ahead. Are you ready to create breakfast bliss?