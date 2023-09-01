As the summer days gradually give way to the crisp air and vibrant colors of fall, it’s time to embrace the change of seasons and indulge in some delightful fall-themed crafts. Whether you’re a family of avid crafters or looking to provide some entertainment for your kids, these crafts will help you bid farewell to summer and welcome the cozy charm of autumn. From leaf-inspired decorations to pumpkin-themed projects, let’s dive into a world of crafts that capture the essence of fall.

Fall-Themed Nature Crafts

One of the best ways to celebrate the fall season is to create crafts made from items found outdoors.

Leaf Pressed Art

Capture the beauty of nature’s transformation by creating leaf-pressed art. Take a stroll through the park or your backyard and gather a variety of colorful leaves. Place them between the pages of heavy books and let them dry for a few weeks. Once they’re fully dried and flattened, frame them or use them to adorn greeting cards, bookmarks, or a fall-inspired collage.

Pinecone Bird Feeders

Transform pinecones into delightful bird feeders to attract feathered friends to your backyard. Tie a string or twine to the top of a pinecone, slather it with peanut butter, and then roll it in birdseed. Hang these feeders from tree branches and enjoy watching birds visit your garden during the fall season.

Twig Picture Frames

Craft rustic picture frames using twigs collected from the outdoors. Gather twigs of similar lengths and widths and then glue them around the edges of a wooden or cardboard frame. Once the glue is dry, leave the frame with its natural look or paint it in fall colors to match the season. These make a perfect gift for the grandparents or a delightful way to frame that colorful photo of your kids jumping into a pile of leaves.

Photo: Mark Breck via 123RF

Mason Jar Crafts

Mason jars are typically used for storing foods for the winter. Using them as a vessel for your fall-themed crafts gives a nod to the changing seasons.

Pumpkin Spice Candles

What better way to celebrate fall than with pumpkin spice’s warm and comforting scent? Make scented candles by melting soy wax and adding pumpkin spice-scented oil. Pour the melted wax into mason jars or decorative candle holders, add a wick, and let them cool. These delightful candles will fill your home with the cozy fragrance of autumn.

Mason Jar Lanterns

Transform ordinary mason jars into enchanting lanterns that radiate the warm glow of fall. Paint the jars orange, red, and brown hues, or apply fall-colored tissue paper with glue. Once dry, wrap twine or rustic ribbon around the mouth of the jar, securing it with glue. Place a small votive candle inside and watch as the flickering light illuminates the charming autumn colors.

Candy Corn Jar

Replicate this iconic fall treat by making a candy corn jar. Paint it with white, yellow, and orange stripes. Then, fill it with your favorite fall candies.

Animal-Themed Fall Crafts

As we prepare for the cooler weather, our animal friends are also getting ready. Animal crafts are a fun way to celebrate these busy creatures.

Owl Crafts like painted rocks, paper plate owls, or no-sew towels are a fun way to celebrate this wise bird.

These woodland creature crafts featuring deer, squirrels, raccoons, and other furry forest animals are simply adorable.

Hedgehogs are another cute animal for craft projects. They’re perfect for the cozy fall weather, especially when using outdoor items like leaves or pinecones.

And, of course, spookier animals like bats make for fun fall-themed craft activities, too.

As summer fades away, the arrival of fall presents an opportunity to engage in creative endeavors that celebrate the changing seasons. These fall-themed crafts infuse your surroundings with the cozy ambiance of autumn, help you embrace the beauty of fall, and bid a fond farewell to summer. So, gather your supplies, unleash your kid’s creativity, and let these crafts be a joyful reminder of autumn’s wonders.