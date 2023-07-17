Family time is precious, but it can feel hard to find a moment for togetherness amidst everyone’s busy schedules. Making a craft together can be a great way to carve out some screen-free family time. With so many projects that are under 30 minutes, you’ll be able to make cute crafts and lifelong memories.

Picnic Utensil Caddy

Summer and fall are perfect for eating outdoors. Get the family involved in some picnic planning with this easy upcycled utensil caddy for your outdoor meals. You can also make additional jars for holding potted plants, cut flowers, or paper flags. Grab an inexpensive wire basket from the dollar store to carry the cans from home to the park and back.

Weekly Menu Board

Make meal planning a little more fun with a colorful dinner menu. You can customize this DIY menu board with whatever background your family wants! Get the kids involved by making a collage using original artwork or handprints. Expand the project by making a second board for a family to-do list, calendar, or reminder station.

Rainbow in a Jar

This is a combination science experiment and craft! Your kids will love creating these rainbows and then displaying them on a dresser or near a lamp for a multicolored glow. Each liquid has a different density, so kids can learn basic scientific concepts as they experiment with layering the colors. You can also let everyone choose their own color combinations to make a collection of colorful jars for display.

Homemade Heating Pads

Nothing is better than getting into bed after a long day and having a warm, cozy pad down by your feet. Maybe the kids are having a bit of tummy trouble and need a soothing, warm weight to help them fall asleep. These homemade rice sock heating pads are the perfect family DIY – they’re fast, easy, and everyone can customize their own. You can also use some of the outgrown toddler socks to make smaller versions as hand warmers!

Photo: HIROKI YOSINO via 123RF

Redecorate with String Art

This project lets kids help decorate while also teaching essential skills like hammering, spatial awareness, and measuring. There are several methods for this string art that allow kids of all ages to participate based on skill level. Kids can choose to make pictures for their rooms, or the whole family can create a few pieces to hang in a common space like the bathroom (we think sea animal string art would be adorable!).

Make a Mini-Garden

While many kids are excited about gardening, keeping up with a full outdoor setup can take a lot of work. Start small by making a terrarium (or two!) to display inside. There are many ways to make your terrarium depending on its final location and the plants that you have available. Choose a plastic container if your children are still small. Terrariums need very little water, so make sure you have a spray bottle on hand to give a spritz once a week.

It’s Music Time!

One of the best things about homemade crafts is the time spent together creating. Keep the fun going by making these homemade musical instruments you can play as a family long after crafting. Most of these instruments use items you already have around the house. If you’d like a diverse band, have each person make a different instrument so you can share and rotate. Put on some favorite tunes and have a family jam session!

Personalized Bookmarks

Reading together as a family is one of the best ways to bond. Encourage everyone to spend more time with books by creating homemade bookmarks together. These crazy corner creatures are simple to make with paper and a bit of imagination. Try these confetti bookmarks if you want something more abstract. Make some extra bookmarks to have on hand for small gifts throughout the year.

Whether your craft is practical or just for fun, your family will enjoy spending screen-free time together and making memories.