It seems like every generation has a new style of parenting, and every family does things a bit differently. While no parenting style is perfect, some clearly have more benefits than others. At their core, parenting styles explain what role adults see for themselves and their children in the relationship and home.

The Four Main Styles

Most parenting styles can be grouped into four different quadrants. On the vertical axis is responsiveness — how much a parent responds to the child’s needs and desires. On the horizontal axis is demandingness – how much a parent expects from the child. While many parents will move around the grid and hover closer to the center, it’s useful to look at each of the four quadrants to understand the role parents and children play in each approach.

Permissive – Low Demanding, High Responsiveness

These parents know that “kids will be kids,” and want a fun, friendly relationship. Permissive parents have few expectations beyond what is absolutely essential, and they often don’t enforce the rules they do have. They tend to spend time relating as equals, offering emotional support but not guidance.

Pros

Children feel comfortable sharing successes and failures with their parents

Parents model empathy and respect

Cons

Lack of parental model for assessing risk, problem-solving, or dealing with conflict

Easier to develop poor behaviors in personal health, school, and responsibility due to a lack of rules and enforcement

Little practice setting, enforcing, or respecting boundaries

Uninvolved – Low Demanding, Low Responsiveness

These parents are not active in much of their children’s daily life. They put distance between themselves and the decisions and consequences their children face. Children can make most of their choices and face little punishment.

Pros

Children can develop strong self-sufficiency and basic adult life skills

Cons

Children can blame themselves for lack of parental involvement (“I’m not worth it”), even when the reality could be parental demands elsewhere or lack of parental confidence in child rearing

Children tend to do poorly in school due to little structure at home

Lack of interpersonal skill development necessary in adulthood

Authoritarian – High Demanding, Low Responsiveness

This model requires direction from parents and adherence from children. Parents offer clear expectations and guidelines and consequences when rules are broken. Children independently learn how to meet (or avoid) expectations.

Pros

Rule-following at home often leads to rule-following at school and work

Parents can set goals and expect children to follow through

Children know what to expect

Cons

Children who cannot or will not meet expectations often prioritize lying to avoid punishment

Lack of space to express negative emotions and develop coping skills

“Because I said so” does not model problem-solving or empathy

Motivation is all external, so many children have trouble being internally motivated adults

Authoritative – High Demanding, High Responsiveness

In this model, parents consider their children’s feelings during decision-making, but the ultimate authority rests with the adults. Parents offer confident leadership during times of calm as well as stress. Authoritative parents have guidelines and expectations for their children and offer support while children learn how to meet these goals. Standards for both children and parents are clear and reinforce the reciprocal and positive nature of the parent-child relationship.

Pros

Collaborative, “let’s talk about it” approach can help children develop vital skills for adulthood

Parents model flexibility, problem-solving, assertiveness, empathy, and responsibility

Can solidify home as a “safe space” to take risks, fail, and learn how to adapt

Strong bonds that can grow and adapt as the child ages, making it easier to address the needs of toddlers through young adulthood

Evidence-supported style for healthiest parents and children

Cons

High level of intention and energy from parents can lead to burnout; being self-aware is key

Challenging to implement when children have multiple primary caregivers; consistency is key with this model, and the realities of a busy life can get in the way

It’s important to remember that no parent is perfect, and one bad day doesn’t undo a lifetime of consistent parenting effort. You can always change and improve your parenting style until you feel confident about your relationship with your children.