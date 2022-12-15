Don’t know what to serve your kids for snack time? Had too many sweets lately? Looking for ways to encourage healthy eating? Dips are the perfect answer! These dips are simple and easy to make, packed with flavor and nutrition, and beyond your standard hummus.

They’re serious crowds-pleasers, but most importantly, your little ones will dive right in. What kid doesn’t like to dip?

Greek Yogurt Dips

Greek yogurt is all the rage right now. It’s higher in protein content with half the sodium and half the carbohydrates as regular yogurt. It’s a great source of calcium. And, best of all, its creamier texture makes using it in kid-friendly dips the perfect healthier treat.

Plain Greek yogurt and a ranch seasoning packet combine effortlessly to make a simple, delicious, and kid-friendly Classic Ranch Dip that goes with just about everything! Or, make your own blend. Add salt, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, chives, pepper, lemon juice, and dill weed to the yogurt. Then bring out celery, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and cauliflower to serve with the dip. Look for heirloom varieties of vegetables, like purple cauliflower, for extra color. It’s a healthy taste of the rainbow your kids will love. And veggies are low in calories, so pairing them with a higher-calorie dip creates a good balance for healthy brain growth.

With Greek Yogurt Dip 3 Ways, you are bound to find one that your kids will love. You can try these dips with just about everything—fruit, vegetables, cheese cubes, pita chips, and chicken tenders. Buffalo Blue Greek Yogurt Dip incorporates blue cheese and a dash of hot sauce. Kids love it with cucumber, celery sticks, and sugar snap peas.

Honey Almond Greek Yogurt Dip is sweetened with a tablespoon of honey and flavored with both vanilla and cinnamon. This dip is a kid favorite for dunking pineapple, strawberries, apple slices, and grapes.

Cucumber Dill Greek Yogurt Dip works well on chicken tenders or veggies like celery and carrot sticks. It is just chunky enough for a pita chip. Add fresh lemon and garlic to diced cucumber and yogurt, then mix in a small bowl to make this luscious dip in minutes.

I-Need-a-Little-Something-Sweet Dips

Berry Protein Dip, made in a food processor with cottage cheese, blueberries, and cream cheese makes a delicious dip for fruits. Loaded with potassium, calcium, fiber, and vitamins A and C, you won’t feel guilty serving this to your toddlers.

The Caramel Nut Butter Dip is a better-for-you version of a tasty favorite. It has no refined sugars, a ton of protein, lots of healthy fats, and is totally delicious. The dip is a smooth combination of natural peanut butter, coconut sugar to give the caramel flavor, and almond or coconut milk. This dip is sure to become a staple at family game night or movie night. It’s perfect with apples, bananas, and celery.

Veggie Dips

Broccoli Pesto Dip is an excellent way to sneak in some extra veggies—and the kids won’t know the difference! It’s fresh, tangy, gluten-free, and bright green! Try it with pita chips or chunky organic carrot sticks.

Using Greek yogurt as the base, this Sweet Potato Dip gets just the right punch from ground ginger and a dash of salt. Try it with green bean oven “fries” coated with parmesan and panko bread crumbs and baked to perfection. So good!

The King and Queen of All Dips

Basic cheese fondue. Vegetable fondue. Chocolate fondue. No matter how you make it, fondue is the king and queen of all dips! Created in Switzerland in the 1800s to stretch out food during the lean months, fondue is still a fun food for families to share together as a meal or to include as party food. So, grab the Swiss and Gruyere and start shredding. Kids of all ages will love a fondue party. It’s dipping at its finest. Try day-old French bread cubes, blanched broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, green bell pepper, asparagus, apples, and pears. Spear the fruits and veggies with fondue forks or make do with wooden skewers. Dip, swirl, and enjoy. What a sneaky way to get kids to eat veggies!

What are you waiting for? These dips are kid-friendly and easy to make, and adults will also enjoy them. Add both flavor and fun to your night. Just dip right in!