In today’s digital age, educational opportunities are readily available beyond traditional classroom learning. Online resources can play a pivotal role in supplementing in-school learning experiences. Educational games are an exciting and effective way to engage students of all ages, making learning fun and interactive.

For teachers looking to spice up their curriculum or parents searching for educational activities to support their child’s learning journey, there is a wealth of free online educational games available for every grade level. Here is a selection of free online games categorized by grade level.

Preschool and Kindergarten Games

Preschool-aged kids can play games with their favorite PBS characters like Curious George, Wild Kratts, and Daniel Tiger. In addition to searching by show, games are organized by learning activity types such as ABCs, matching, math, science, or music.

Formally Sprout.com, this site also has games based on favorite shows, including Floogals, Kody Kapow, and Nina’s World. Games are available online and mobile.

Preschool kids can learn the basics of ABCs and numbers and play more advanced strategy, building, and matching games. The creators aim to keep online learning fun, engaging, and violence-free.

Elementary School Games (Grades 1-5)

This site offers a range of math-related games that make learning math concepts enjoyable for elementary students. The developers describe their games as brain-training for everyone. Find thousands of strategy, logic, trivia, and numbers games carefully selected to be fun and mentally challenging.

Find a fantastic selection of games that teach kids about animals, geography, science, and more, all while having fun. Kids can play with their favorite characters like Spongebob Squarepants or Ben 10.

Funbrain offers hundreds of free interactive games that help kids develop math, reading, problem-solving, and literacy skills. Kids can play classic games like chess or Sudoku.

Kids learn math and reading skills through a scientifically designed curriculum. No more struggles with fractions or multiplication!

Photo: milkos via 123RF

Middle School Games (Grades 6-8)

Middle school students can create and publish their own online games on this award-winning site. The site teaches kids game design principles and provides games to play made by professional designers.

In this geography game, players are dropped somewhere in the world in a street view panorama and use clues to guess their location. Play solo, with friends, or against others online.

Students gain strategic thinking and problem-solving skills by learning the game of chess. Tournaments, playing with friends online, or against the computer play are all available.

High School Games (Grades 9-12)

This site provides flashcards, quizzes, and study games on various subjects, helping high school students prepare for exams. Students receive personalized, AI-enhanced study tools.

Duolingo is an excellent platform for high school students learning a new language. Its gamified approach to language learning is both engaging and effective.

All Grade Levels

Students can participate in coding games and tutorials suitable for kids of all ages. Learning to code is a valuable skill in today’s digital world, and this company works to provide access to computer science with a focus on increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups.

These teacher-designed educational games help preschoolers through 8th graders build foundational skills in everything from counting to reading comprehension, fractions to basic coding, and more.

Khan Academy offers free educational content, including interactive exercises and games, that cover a range of subjects for all grades.

Free online educational games offer a fantastic opportunity to enhance learning experiences for students of all ages. Whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, the above list provides a great starting point to explore the wealth of online educational games. These games reinforce classroom learning while fostering a love for learning through engaging and interactive experiences.

Ready to dive into the world of educational games and make learning an exciting adventure? Game on!