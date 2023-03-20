Like the name suggests, a sheet cake is baked on a shallow baking sheet instead of a round cake or 9×13 baking pan. Sheet cakes don’t have layers or perfect edges, so they’re easier to make and decorate (aka less likely to result in a Pinterest fail!). Sheet cakes are ideal for large events and potlucks because they’re easy to transport and can easily feed a lot of people.

There are so many recipes to choose from, but we’ve put together a list of some of our favorites below!

Texas Sheet Cake

Many historians and food bloggers attribute the beginning of sheet cake popularity to the Texas sheet cake. Whether it’s named after Texas due to its roots, or its sheer size, it’s delicious! This Best Texas Sheet Cake recipe is perfect if you want to try out one of the originals.

Birthday Party Cakes

Here are fun birthday cake recipes in some of the most popular cake flavors:

The Funfetti Sheet Cake is a yellow cake filled with sprinkles then loaded with frosting and more sprinkles, making it a colorful and fun birthday treat!

For chocolate lovers, here’s an Easy Moist Chocolate Cake with creamy chocolate frosting.

A pink cake is bound to be a favorite for many party themes. This Strawberry Sheet Cake with Lemon Frosting uses fresh berries and cream cheese frosting.

How about a coffee-flavored Chocolate Birthday Cake for your college-age kids or your next adult birthday?

Think of your sheet cake as a canvas for your birthday party theme. Test out your decorating skills! See what you can do with small toys, candy, fruit, cookies, or other food items!

Photo: liudmilachernetska via 123RF

Decadent

Looking for something with a wow factor? These cakes are full of delicious, somewhat over the top, flavor combinations!

This Peanut Butter Bliss Sheet Cake is a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and chopped peanut butter cups.

Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Sheet Cake? Too good to be true? Nope! Try this sour cream cake with cinnamon swirls and a cream cheese frosting.

What could be more decadent than a cake that resembles one of the most popular Girl Scout cookies? This Samoa Cookie Sheet Cake is a chocolate cake layered with caramel frosting, toasted coconut, and drizzled chocolate.

For nut lovers, this Texas Turtle Sheet Cake uses a coffee-flavored chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, pecans, and caramel sauce.

Fruit Sheet Cakes

Want to sneak a little fruit into your cake treats? Try these fun ideas! They’re also a wonderful option for baby and wedding shower events.

This Blueberry Angel Food Sheet Cake uses a light cake recipe and is topped with fresh blueberries and a blueberry glaze.

Tired of making bread with your overripe bananas? This Banana Sheet Cake makes delicious bars topped with your choice of cream cheese or a browned butter frosting.

This Pineapple Sheet Cake is a moist cake made with crushed pineapples and butter icing topped with pecans and shredded coconut.

This One-Bowl Raspberry Sheet Cake is a perfect, slightly sweet, and tangy dessert treat for those who aren’t big fans of frosting. Top with vanilla ice cream or homemade whipped cream.

This Baltimore Peach Cake is a yeasty cake that lets the peaches be the star of the show.

Not a fruit cake, but this Carrot Sheet Cake is sweet enough to be mistaken for one.

Need some tips on what size pan to use and how to prepare your pans to avoid sticking? How about a few decorating tips that are easy enough for kids to follow?