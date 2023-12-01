Winter break is a magical time when children of all ages eagerly anticipate the holiday season. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to spend quality time together, but keeping kids engaged can be challenging. The solution? Fun, educational, winter-themed crafts!

Engage kids of all ages in activities that keep them busy and promote learning, creativity, and holiday cheer. These creative craft ideas bring everyone together to build wonderful holiday memories.

Snowflake Science

Exploring the science behind snowflakes can be educational and entertaining. Start with a short lesson on how snowflakes form and the concept of symmetry. Then, bring out the supplies so they can create unique snowflakes made from fun materials such as coffee filters, sticks, Q-tips, or toilet paper rolls. Watch their designs unfold while children discover symmetry and practice fine motor skills.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Gingerbread house decorating is a classic holiday activity that kids of all ages can enjoy. Younger children can use pre-made gingerbread house kits, while older kids can attempt to bake and build their gingerbread structures from scratch. Building the houses and decorating them with icing, candy, and various edible decorations inspires creativity and learning about the art of architecture and design.

Add engineering and math concepts such as planning, measurement, and budgeting. Bring in literacy components with themed books like The Gingerbread Man.

Salt Dough Ornaments

Salt dough ornaments are an ideal project for kids of all ages. The younger children can enjoy shaping and painting their ornaments, while older kids can experiment with more complex designs. Salt dough ornaments also offer a fantastic opportunity to introduce chemistry lessons (discussing the reaction between salt and flour) and history (exploring the origins of holiday ornaments).

Photo: Nadezhda Prokudina via 123RF

Family History Projects

The holiday season is bound to remind us of our childhoods and is often when multiple generations come together. Try making a family history project, such as a recipe book, family tree, or decorative piece with vintage jewelry. While crafting, discuss geography, culture, food, and historical events that have been meaningful parts of your family’s history.

Nature-Inspired Art

Take the kids outside for a nature-inspired art project. Collect leaves, pinecones, twigs, and other natural elements, and use them to create beautiful seasonal artwork. Younger kids may enjoy simple pinecone painting, while older kids can experiment with more complex designs or projects. This activity fosters an appreciation for the environment while developing observational skills. Plus, they can make beautiful gifts for teachers and family members.

Websites for Kids’ Crafts

Numerous websites and online resources offer a wide range of winter and holiday-themed kids’ craft ideas. Here are some popular websites and sources that you can explore for craft inspiration or to find educational supplements to your project:

Pinterest is a treasure trove of craft ideas. You can search for specific keywords like “winter crafts for kids” or “holiday crafts for children” to find creative projects and tutorials.

YouTube is an excellent platform for finding video tutorials on various crafts. Search for channels dedicated to kids’ crafts, such as “Art for Kids Hub” or “Easy Kids Craft.”

The Spruce Crafts has an extensive section on kids’ crafts. You can explore their holiday and seasonal craft ideas with step-by-step instructions.

Education.com provides educational resources and craft ideas for kids. You can find themed crafts that align with educational concepts.

FamilyEducation.com offers a variety of holiday and seasonal craft ideas for kids, along with other educational resources for parents.

Crayola’s website has a dedicated section for craft ideas, including seasonal and holiday-themed projects that often incorporate their products.

Winter break offers a fantastic opportunity to engage children of all ages in educational and fun activities celebrating the season. From exploring the science of snowflakes to collaborating on a family history craft, there are numerous ideas to keep kids occupied and enhance their learning experiences. Engaging in these creative projects cultivates their artistic talents and promotes fine motor skills, critical thinking, STEM concepts, and creative problem-solving. So, make the most of the winter break by keeping your kids busy with these delightful and educational winter and holiday-themed crafts.