Many holiday events and traditions involve food, so this season is the perfect time to let your kids take on a more active role in the kitchen. With most kids out of school for several weeks this time of year, it’s essential to fill some time with unique experiences that might otherwise be lost in the shuffle of school, sports, and hobbies. Setting them up to take the reins can also give you a much-needed break from cooking, even if you need to be on standby to help out.

Let your creativity soar this season, and set up fun cooking challenges that your kids won’t soon forget.

How Cooking Benefits Kids

Whether you’ve always cooked with your kids or are contemplating getting them involved for the first time, it’s good to note all the benefits children derive from being active in the kitchen. Experts agree that kids use life skills on a smaller scale when they’re cooking, including problem-solving, creativity, math, science, and memory. Cooking also helps kids connect with the larger world. Understanding the cultural significance of an ingredient or the cultivation process for their food are real-world lessons that broaden a child’s investment in their community.

Pre-Challenge Considerations

One of the best ways to get kids excited about cooking is to make it fun! A cooking competition or challenge adds extra flair to the activity, but you know your kids best. Create rules and prizes that mesh with their ages, ability levels, and overall temperaments. You’ll also want to ensure you have child-safe kitchen tools available and discuss rules about using the stovetop and oven. Extending this event to the entire neighborhood can also be a fun way to foster community, so don’t be afraid to expand your challenge and set up a few extra cooking stations.

Set Up Your Challenge: Under 10 Crowd

Young kids are more capable in the kitchen than we often realize. While you’ll need to help with some steps, kids between 5 and 10 can often complete most steps in a recipe independently. Choosing the right recipe is vital here – set them up for success! Here are two variations that you can use multiple times throughout school break.

Recipe Scavenger Hunt

Choose a holiday recipe your kids can complete, and hide the ingredients and tools around the house. Hand out recipe cards (with pictures for pre-readers) and set a timer for the contestants to procure their items! When the timer buzzes, award points or a prize to the person who found the most items, then help the others collect their missing tools. The second round of this challenge involves making the recipe. Set up a blind taste test at the end to choose a winner!

Favorites, With a Twist

Every kid knows their favorite food, and they’d be thrilled to learn how to make it. Have each participant write or draw a list of the ingredients and tools necessary for their favorite dish. Add a surprise element for each contestant (along with cooking instructions), then let them start cooking! They’ll have to find a creative way to incorporate the new item, and they may discover a new twist on an old favorite along the way.

Set Up Your Challenge: Tweens and Teens

Older kids are ready for more cooking responsibility, both before and during meal preparation. These challenge variations require older kids to plan, prep, and think on their feet in the kitchen. Choose the setup that works best for your kids and schedule.

Mystery Ingredient

Create a home version of popular television shows that give contestants a mystery ingredient they must incorporate into a dish. This is a perfect time to introduce seasonal flavors and produce that might be new in your household. Reveal the secret ingredient in advance so kids can flip through cookbooks or the pantry to plan their dishes. After cooking is done, assemble a panel of judges to crown the winner!

Cook for The Event

If your kids are looking for ways to be more involved with family traditions and events, let them cook a special dish for the next gathering. Assign a food category to each child (for example, dessert) and give them time to plan, shop for, and prepare the dish before the big day. Proudly display their creations on the buffet table with a sign that gives them full credit for the delicious results.

Cooking competitions can be an excellent way for your kids to have fun, hone skills, and be part of a meaningful holiday tradition this time of year.