Holidays like St. Patrick’s Day allow you to create celebratory and fun traditions with your kids. Search for stories and non-fiction books about the holiday; together, you can learn more about the history, cultural traditions, and people who celebrate it. There are so many fun games and craft ideas to discover online, and you can throw on some Irish tunes to help get the party started!

One tradition you can incorporate is making fun holiday-themed recipes together! With a little green food (or dye) and a bit of creativity, you can turn your favorite recipes into St. Patrick’s Day treats. Or, try something brand new! We’ve made a list of some fun ideas to help you out.

Cookies

Add a little green to your favorite sugar cookie recipe and decorate with frosting and sprinkles. If you want to go all out, use a shamrock or leprechaun hat-shaped cookie cutter. Or, watch a tutorial video to work on your decorating skills.

These Easy Crinkle Cookies use cake mix to make a delicious, green treat! (Who knew?)

St. Patrick’s Day means that stores will stock up with green candies – try out these St. Patrick’s Day Mint M&M Cookies!

Baked Treats

It’s easy to take your favorite recipes for cupcakes, brownies, or other baked goods and spruce them up with green or rainbow decorations for your celebration!

Here are some fun variations to try:

Leprechaun Cupcakes that use an upside-down ice cream cone for the hat.

Mint Swirl Brownies cut into Shamrock shapes.

Rainbow Donuts that use fruity pebbles for the decorations – this recipe has a bonus sorting activity that will help your little ones develop fine motor and categorizing skills!

Photo: amarosy via 123RF

Easy-to-Make & Super Cute!

Parfaits are simple to put together and feel special and elegant. Here’s a St. Patrick’s Day-themed parfait that uses mint-flavored whipped cream, chocolate pudding, Oreos, and Andes candies.

These No-Bake Mini Key Lime Pies only require a bit of mixing to create a tangy and sweet treat. The lime slice on top gives it an extra green splash of color!

Of course, Lucky Charms cereal makes a perfect base for a St. Patrick’s Day treat. Try this fun and easy Leprechaun Bait recipe.

Did you know that if you attach three mini pretzels together, it looks just like a Shamrock? This recipe shows you how to stick them together with a Rolo and M&M. It’s so simple that even the youngest chefs can help out!

Don’t have a lot of time? You can decorate packaged cookies and snacks! Oreos, Nutter Butters, and Pretzel Rods all make a delicious template for your holiday decorating.

Savory Snacks

Looking for a more savory treat?

Healthy Green Treats

Want a healthier option?

Check out this all green snack board with cucumbers, peas, green peppers, green apples, kiwis, guacamole, kale chips, and more!

Spinach wraps with your favorite healthy ingredients, cut into pinwheels, make a colorful snack.

Want to skip the carbs? Here’s a Greek Sushi Roll made with cucumber.

Or how about a green smoothie? Check out how to get your veggies and fruits ratio just right for a smooth and sweet-tasting drink.

You can also use the rainbow theme to make fruit skewers or a beautiful platter of multi-colored fruits and vegetables.

Pairing these sweet, savory, or healthy green recipes with some St. Patrick’s Day stories, activities, and music is sure to create some fun family memories!