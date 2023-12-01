If you’re busy making your holiday gift list and checking it twice, you may be scanning your kids’ gifts, wondering what to buy that’s both educational and fun. Rather than heading directly to the electronics aisle, check out this list of educational toys that will actually help your kids develop their STEM and creativity skills. There are so many options available that you’re sure to find something that’s kid and parent-approved.

Key Features of Educational Toys

If you’ve searched the toy aisle recently, you know many boxes are labeled “educational,” but is that true? We often confuse toys that teach things for educational toys. In reality, there are a few key features to keep in mind if you’re searching for that genuinely educational gift:

The toy is open-ended. There is not just one prescribed way to play or path to follow.

Children can use the toy independently (even if they like grown-up involvement, too).

The toy is age-appropriate (this includes not easily breaking when the target age group uses it!).

Children can play with the toy in new ways as they grow.

It’s clear from this list that most of the technology-oriented “educational” toys don’t actually fit into this category. While they may teach your child facts and allow them to practice academic skills, they aren’t helping them build the neurological pathways that open-ended, hands-on toys can. Fortunately, many educational options are available for kids of all ages, so you’ll have no shortage of ideas when shopping this season.

Building Materials

Whether you have toddlers or tweens, building materials are some of the most basic educational toys available. When you let kids experiment with building, they strengthen their STEM skills, resilience (something always falls down), and creative thinking. Here are a few ideas:

A set of plain wooden blocks

Magnetic tiles

Foam shapes with slots that fit together

Bristle blocks (great for small hands)

Fort-building kits

Legos (with AND without the instructions!)

Experiment Kits

Science experiments haven’t lost their appeal since our childhood days. You can now find experiment kits that go far beyond making a home volcano, so choose a few topics to let your kids investigate various educational avenues. Ideas include:

Beginner microscope set (includes sample slides with interesting materials!)

Crystal-growing kits

Rock tumblers

Beginning circuitry kits

Make your own mini planetarium

Terrarium kits

Photo: serezniy via 123RF

Adventure Packs

Any time you can encourage kids to get outside and explore their world, you’re providing an educational opportunity. They learn to observe, hypothesize, test ideas, and adapt.

Backpack with compass, whistle, binoculars, and flashlight for exploring

Potion-making kits that require nature items

Guided science journal for observing wildlife

Geocaching kit and guide

Walkie-talkies to promote more independent exploration

Seeds, pots, and soil for a patio garden

Creative Resources

It’s crucial to remember that STEM toys aren’t the only educational options. Fostering your child’s creativity and language skills is just as important, so add a few creative resources to their gifts this year.

Magic trick sets

Blank journals (for keeping notes, writing magic spells, drawing, or sending letters)

Dress-up costumes and accessories (yes, pretend play is educational!)

Kinetic sand or playdoh

Figure sets (animals and people)

Reference books (illustrated almanacs, dictionaries, and encyclopedias)

Knitting or crochet supplies

Art supply kits

Children learn primarily by doing and are often eager to mimic the adult responsibilities they see in their daily lives. Giving them tools to complete these tasks independently, either for real or pretend, can help them learn to navigate our world.

Child-size cooking tools

Mini broom and dustpan

Age-appropriate hammers, clamps, tool belts (these can be functional for slightly older kids!)

Career kits (doctor, vet, teacher, park ranger, construction worker, chef, artist)

Puzzles and Board Games

These gifts are classics for a reason. The planning, spatial reasoning, communication, and critical reasoning skills necessary for puzzles and board games are essential for growing minds. Look for puzzles beyond your child’s current skill level so they have room to improve. Cooperative board games are an excellent choice for kids under age 7. When you remove the competitive aspect, kids are more likely to hone their problem-solving skills and have fun. Choose games for just two players so you can have one-on-one connection time, single-player games for kids when they’re “bored,” and multi-player games for family bonding.

It’s easier than ever to find gifts that are both educational and enjoyable!