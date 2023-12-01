In the thick of cold and flu season, it is comforting to know that a new vaccine is available to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a viral illness that can cause serious breathing difficulties in infants and the elderly. The number of children diagnosed with RSV has been steadily increasing, resulting in hospitalizations and some deaths in children.

What is RSV?

RSV is a common viral illness that has caused cold symptoms in children for many years but can in some cases lead to hospitalizations.

“Every winter during our viral season we have a number of children impacted by RSV that end up needing intensive care services,” said Melanie Kitagawa, MD, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Texas Children’s Hospital. Children affected by RSV who progress to need hospital care tend to be younger children, and children with underlying lung disease such as asthma.

“That has to do with how the virus works. RSV produces a lot of secretions and mucus and those are the kids who have tinier airways who, when they have those secretions, have to work harder to breathe,” said Dr. Kitagawa.

Most children who get RSV, however, will have symptoms similar to any other cold: runny nose, cough and congestion. The testing to diagnose RSV is done at a clinic or hospital.

How can I prevent RSV?

This year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three vaccines for RSV. Two of them, Arexvy from GlaxoSmithKline and Abrysvo from Pfizer, are approved for use in adults over the age of 60. The third, Beyfortus developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca, is uniquely designed for infants who are under 2 years old and therefore at risk for severe complications from RSV.

Abrysvo, the vaccine from Pfizer, is also approved by the FDA for use in pregnant women during their third trimester of pregnancy. Used in this way, the vaccine protects a newborn baby for the first six months of life.

Use of the RSV vaccine is currently limited to infants under 2 years of age, women who are 32 –36 weeks pregnant, and anyone over 60 years of age. Vaccination for others, including those with underlying respiratory conditions, is currently being investigated.

How is RSV treated?

While specialized medications are available for other viruses, such as influenza, there are no targeted therapies for RSV. The treatments support your child through their symptoms while they are sick but do not attack the virus directly.

“It’s making sure we’re taking care of the secretions that the kids have. If they need oxygen or help breathing, we’re helping take care of that. It’s making sure that they are getting the nutrition that they need and staying hydrated. In all the basics of good care for your sick kid, we just take the next step here when they come into the hospital,” said Dr. Kitagawa.

If a child has a cold that is more severe than usual, especially if it is causing your child to have any trouble breathing or causing them to not eat and drink well, it is worthwhile to see your pediatrician. Pediatricians can help monitor symptoms, test for more serious illness and remind parents to keep the child hydrated and well rested. Pediatricians can also be a resource if symptoms become more severe. Difficulty breathing, decreased urine output and lethargy can all be signs that a child needs care in an emergency center or hospital.

Can I prevent RSV without a vaccine?

Common practices such as frequent hand washing and keeping distance from people who are obviously sick are the best ways to prevent RSV if you don’t qualify for the vaccine. Dr. Kitagawa was quick to point out other important vaccines approved for all ages.

“We do have flu and COVID vaccines. Getting our kids vaccinated for flu and COVID so that those viruses don’t impact the children as well is incredibly important,” she said.

If you are concerned that your child is at greater risk for complications from RSV due to an underlying lung or immune condition, your pediatrician can help you navigate the risks and manage any symptoms that are concerning for more severe illness.

To protect your child from influenza, RSV and/or COVID-19 with a vaccination, visit https://texaschildrenspediatrics.org/locations.