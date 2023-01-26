In celebration of their 115th Founders’ Day, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ welcomed four trailblazing women into their sisterhood as honorary members.

The inductees include multi-platinum Gospel music artist Erica Campbell, record-holding Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, Legendary entertainer Patti LaBelle, and highly accomplished United States Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Honorary members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® are women inducted into the sorority because of their high ethical standing as well as their national and international recognition of noteworthy achievements. This highest honor bestowed by the sorority allows the members the privilege of participating in all activities connected to the sorority including speaking privileges.

In a statement on the sorority’s website, AKA’s International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed stated, “The honorary members exemplify the core values of AKA through their extraordinary achievements and God-given talents. I am honored to welcome Campbell, Felix, LaBelle, and Blunt Rochester during this historic occasion marking 115 years of service to all mankind.”

Erica Campbell is a five-time Grammy award winner, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host, TV personality and one of the most respected inspirational recording artists in music. She has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the gospel duo “Mary Mary.” In 2022, Campbell returned with the release of her newest single, “Positive.” The powerful record earned her first solo Billboard #1 placement and a 2023 Grammy Nomination for Best Gospel Song Performance. In addition, Campbell is an author, pastor’s wife, and mom of three including a Spelman College freshman.

Allyson Felix is among the most decorated women in American Track and Field Olympics. She is a World Record Holder, Master World Record Holder and holds 31 global medals for her accomplishments. Felix broke records after winning the bronze and gold medals during her fifth and final performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, her historic moments did not stop there because Felix would become the first Track & Field athlete to create and run in her racing spikes created by her company, a lifestyle and footwear brand, Saysh, during her last Olympic competition.

Patti LaBelle is loved all over the globe for her soul-stirring voice, signature style and unforgettable performances. The Philadelphia-born entertainer has become synonymous with grace, style, and class. Her effortless ability to belt out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility for which the well-respected artist is known and revered. LaBelle’s first hit in 1962 as the lead singer of “The BlueBelles” would help shape her career and lead to her receiving worldwide acclaim with the trailblazing and genre-bending trio, Labelle. A solo artist since the 1970s, she has created timeless songs that have helped cement her place as a music icon and garnered numerous honors, including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, New York Times bestselling books, and more.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester represents Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives as the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in Congress. She also serves as an Assistant Whip for House Leadership. In addition, she serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Representative Blunt Rochester is a leading voice in Congress on economics and the future of work-related issues. Additionally, she is a co-chair of the New Democrat Coalitions’ Future of Work Task Force. She serves as the sole member of Congress on the Aspen Institute’s National Advisory Council for the Future of Work Initiative.

Over the years, honorary membership into the sorority was given to women whose ethical standards and achievements mirror those of the sisterhood. Past honorary inductees include Coretta Scott King, Gladys Knight, Jada Pinkett Smith, Maya Angelou, Yolanda Adams, Brandy, Tracee Ellis-Ross, and more. Sunday’s ceremony was the culmination of a weekend of activities in DC to celebrate Alpha Kappa Alpha’s founding on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University.