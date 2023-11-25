Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. – a historically Black sorority – has completed a historic pledge made in 2021 to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The organization made the historic announcement during its 101st anniversary, which was celebrated nationally on their Founders’ Day on Nov. 12.

The move makes the organization the first Divine Nine sorority to raise this much money for the children’s hospital. Sigma Gamma Rho initially raised nearly $500,000 for St. Jude. As part of the push to reach $1 million, leadership pledged a three-year sponsorship for the annual St. Jude Walk/Run, held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month each September.

In 2023, the organization entered more than 200 Walk/Run teams in cities across the United States, helping it cross the fundraising finish line this year.

Sigma Gamma Rho International Grand Basileus Rasheeda S. Liberty said, “Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is grateful for the opportunity to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s work to find cures and help save the lives of children all over the world. I am proud of the mobilization of our global membership to reach this $1,000,000 milestone and to have done so just prior to our 101st Founders’ Day. This accomplishment aligns with our sorority’s motto, ‘Greater Service, Greater Progress.’ We look forward to continuing our partnership with St. Jude in the years to come.”

International Programs Coordinator Zeretha Brickhouse says she was ecstatic to see members accept the challenge.

“It has been a tremendous pleasure watching local chapters champion St. Jude’s mission to end childhood cancer and other devastating conditions like sickle cell by forming teams and encouraging members to fundraise and show up for in-person Walk/Run events,” Brickhouse said. “Members accepted the challenge to reach the million-dollar goal led by a friendly competition between each of the five regions, with the winner being the families who benefit from the great work of St. Jude. Our Metro Houston Chapters mobilized together in order to ensure that this goal was met.”

Support from organizations like Sigma Gamma Rho helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

“We’re so grateful for and honored by the incredible heart and dedicated service shown by Sigma Gamma Rho,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is a milestone accomplishment by Sigma Gamma Rho and its members all over the world that will help St. Jude continue making progress in improving survival rates for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Join Sigma Gamma Rho in helping St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for children around the world with cancer, sickle cell and other diseases.