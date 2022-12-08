The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades.

To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of Pearland declared October 24, 2022 as South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Day in Pearland. “Continuing the legacy of excellence is what we continue to pursue, making it our mission to enhance the lives of children both within our organization and in the surrounding communities,” said sitting chapter President Natasha Goode.

To honor the leadership that has guided South Belt Houston through the terrain of the past 30 years, a private reception was held for the circle of women who have held the distinct title of ‘President.’ Hosted at the home of President Goode, the ladies enjoyed an evening filled with love, laughter, and memories.

In grand splendor, South Belt Houston’s 30th Anniversary celebrations culminated with a banquet at the Junior League of Houston. The event’s theme was “Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future.” Guests delighted and reminisced as they viewed video montage, live skits, and music. Additionally, guests also paid tribute to Mother Members who have passed away. South Belt Houston was also recognized from the national office of Jack & Jill of America, with nationally ranked officers in attendance.

The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted at the Green Tee Country Club in Pearland, the South Belt Houston Chapter was installed in 1992 with 24 mothers. Currently, the chapter is home to 83 families that continue to make an impact in the community and the lives of children in Pearland, Manvel, Rosharon, South Houston, and surrounding areas.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Jack and Jill of America was founded on January 24, 1938 by the late Marion Stubbs Thomas in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thomas, along with several additional like-minded mothers, desired to provide social, cultural, and educational opportunities for their children between the ages of 2 and 19. The organization now boasts 252 chapters nationwide that represent more than 40,000 family members. Each chapter plans annual programming activities guided under a general five-point programmatic thrust: cultural awareness, educational development, health (education and advocacy), civic (legislative advocacy and service) and social/recreational areas.