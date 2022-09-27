Bishop T. D. Jakes has surprised his daughter by handing over the giant Woman, Thou Art Loosed ministry to her.

Jakes passed the symbolic torch to Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts at the culmination of the recent Woman, Thou Art Loosed!: Homecoming! conference.

The popular minister said that it is not a weakness for a man to empower a woman while instructing his daughter not to drop the mic as she picks up his.

As he anointed his daughter with oil, Jakes said, “With every drop of oil that falls upon your head, may the strength and power of the Almighty God rest upon your life.”

The Woman, Thou Art Loosed! conference has run for more than 25 years to become a global movement.

Jakes wrote on Instagram:

@SarahJakesRoberts: I have watched you grow from my baby girl into a leader, changemaker, and influencer with a reach far beyond generations of women. You’ve touched the lives of so many, and as your earthly father, I’ve never been prouder!It is my distinct honor to pass the torch to you. You’ve earned it and will excel wherever God takes you for women’s empowerment! May God bless Woman Evolve in 2023!

This is my vow to you: I will always be there to put my coat over you for as long as I live, and gladly so. For as I decrease, I will watch God increase you!

