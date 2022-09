We all know that Serena Williams is the G.O.A.T. But her recent exodus from tennis has us reflecting on other great Black female athletes. We’re taking a look at the Top 10.

Check them out and let us know who you think needs to be on the list. (In no particular order)….Oh, and peep how many Houstonians are on the list!

Serena Williams

Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

Simone Biles

Simone Biles celebrating her 2020 Tokyo Olypmics bronze medal. Photo by Frank Hoermann AP Images

Althea Gipson

Flo Jo

Florence Griffith-Joyner poses for a portrait in front of the Stars and Stripes flag of theUnited States with her medals for winning gold in the Women’s 100, 200 and 4×100 metres relay and silver for the 200mt during the XXIV Summer Olympic Games on 25 September 1988 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images)

Cynthia Cooper Dyke

Southern California head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke watches her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the Pac-12 women’s tournament, Thursday, March 6, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Gabby Douglas

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 09: Gabrielle Douglas of the United States sprays in preparation for competing on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Wilma Rudolph

3 AUG 1960: WILMA RUDOLPH OF THE USA AT THE SUMMER OLYMPICS IN ROME, ITALY WHERE SHE WON THE 100 METER AND 200 METER SPRINTS. Mandatory Credit: ALLSPORT/ALLSPORT

Brittney Griner

United States’ Brittney Griner (15) runs to chase the ball during women’s basketball preliminary round game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. AP Photo/Eric Gay.

Jackie Joyner Kersey

Bronze medallist Jackie Joyner-Kersee of the United States stands on the podium following the Women’s Long Jump competition on 2nd August 1996 during the XXVI Summer Olympic Games at the Centennial Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images)

Lisa Leslie