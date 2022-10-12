Admit it, you used to jam to some TLC or Destiny’s Child back in the day. Girl groups were a thing of the times. Though we don’t see females banding together like the 70s, 80s and 90s, we remain nostalgic about some of our faves. We take a look at the Top 5 female groups of all time. Well, this is one woman’s opinion. Let us know who’s on your list!

The Supremes

Diana ROSS and Mary WILSON and SUPREMES and Cindy BIRDSONG; Posed studio portrait L-R Mary Wilson, Diana Ross and Cindy Birdsong (Photo by RB/Redferns)

The Supremes were a premier act of Motown Records during the 1960s. Founded as The Primettes in Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, they were the most commercially successful of Motown’s acts and the most successful American vocal group, with 12 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. At their peak in the mid-1960s, the Supremes rivaled the Beatles in worldwide popularity, and it is said that their breakthrough made it possible for future African American R&B and soul musicians to find mainstream success. Billboard ranked the Supremes as the 16th greatest Hot 100 artist of all time.

Destiny’s Child

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Destiny’s Child began their musical career as Girl’s Tyme, formed in 1990 in Houston, Texas. After years of limited success, the original quartet comprising Knowles, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett were signed in 1997 to Columbia Records as Destiny’s Child. The group was launched into mainstream recognition following the release of the song “No, No, No,” number-one singles “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name”. Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and legal turmoil, as Roberson and Luckett attempted to split from the group’s manager Mathew Knowles, citing favoritism of Knowles and Rowland. The final line-up comprised Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Since the group’s official disbandment in 2006, Knowles, Rowland, and Williams have reunited several times, including at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and 2018 Coachella festival.

En Vogue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: En Vogue’s (L-R) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett perform on stage at En Vogue’s Live Stream Concert Performance on December 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

En Vogue’s original lineup consisted of singers Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones. Formed in Oakland, California, in 1989, En Vogue reached No. 2 on the US Hot 100 with the single “Hold On.” Robinson left the group in 1997 shortly before the release of their third album EV3. Jones left the group in 2001, Amanda Cole joined shortly thereafter. However, in 2003, Cole left the group, and Rhona Bennett joined the group during the recording of their album Soul Flower. In 2005, the original members briefly united before disassembling again. En Vogue has sold more than 30 million records worldwide to date and are often considered one of the best female vocal groups of all time.

TLC

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, American singer Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes (1971-2002), and American singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas) in the press room of the during the ceremony at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York, 9th September 1999. The group won posing with their MTV Video Music Award for Best Group Video, for their video ‘No Scrubs’. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

TLC’s original line-up consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1990, the group enjoyed success during the 1990s. After the addition of Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, they scored nine top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles: “Creep”, “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs”, and “Unpretty”. Having sold over 65 million records worldwide, TLC is the best-selling American girl group. VH1 ranked TLC as the greatest female group, placing them at number 12 on the list of 100 Greatest Women in Music.

Salt-n-Pepa

Sandra Denton, DJ Spinderella and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Salt-N-Pepa formed in New York City in 1985 and included Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton), and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper). They were signed to Next Plateau Records and released their single “Push It” in 1987, which hit number one in three countries and became a top 10 or top 20 hit in various countries. Their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious, sold more than 1 million copies in the US, making them the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status. Their fourth album, Very Necessary, sold over 7 million copies worldwide (5 million in the U.S.), making it the highest-selling album by a female rap act in history at the time. Salt-N-Pepa have sold over 15 million records worldwide, making them one of the bestselling rap acts of all time. The group has been nominated for a Grammy Award several times. The trio won the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for their song “None of Your Business”, making them one of the first female rap acts to win a Grammy Award, along with Queen Latifah, who won during the same year. Their success in rap and hip-hop culture has earned them the honorific title “The First Ladies of Rap and Hip Hop”.