Viola Davis is now an official spokeswoman for L’Oréal Paris, and she said it doesn’t feel real.

Because Davis said that while growing up she never thought of herself as having the physical characteristics of someone who could rep a beauty brand, which she explained during an interview with People.

Viola Davis is now a spokeswoman for L’Oréal Paris. (Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“It feels surreal,” she said. “First of all, and you can take what I’m about to say with a grain of salt: I never thought that I could be an international spokesperson for L’Oréal. The fact that I am, it feels like my life has come full circle.”

“When I thought of beauty and femininity when I was a young scrappy girl growing up in Central Falls, R.I., I didn’t associate it with myself,” she added. “I didn’t think that I had all those attributes that women who are seen like that should have.”

Davis will appear in print, digital and TV ads for L’Oréal starting next month, and she’ll join other spokeswomen like her “How to Get Away with Murder” co-star Aja Namoi King.

“The whole L’Oréal moniker, ‘I’m worth it,’ always gives me chills,” explained Davis. “I think that statement is everything. It’s the sort of mantra we should tell all our little girls.”

The 54-year-old also conveyed something similar when she shared news of her new gig Tuesday on Instagram.

“What a joy it will be to not just say them over and over again…but to spread the message of worth to women around the world. It is a gift,” she wrote about L’Oréal’s “I’m worth it” tagline.

A lot of folks then sent Davis support and plenty of kind words about working with L’Oréal in the comments of her post.

“You are so worth it,” someone wrote. “I have always looked at you as being strong and beautiful. And your acting skills is an entire mood. Congratulations supermodel. @lorealmakeup ????????????????????????.”

“This an epitome of a beautiful black woman, I am proud to be me because of you,” wrote another.

“Congratulations beautiful queen you deserve it!!!!!!!????????????,” someone else let Davis know.