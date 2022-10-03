Dubbed “The Wealth Whisperer,” self-made millionaire and wealth building coach Alicia Holmes has built a successful career empowering women to reach their best selves through wealth bootcamps – designed to close the wealth gap and set women on the path to financial independence.

Alicia Holmes will lead a four-part online financial bootcamps focusing on the following topics.

· Setting a Foundation for Wealth on Thursday, September 29 from 6:30PM – 8:00PM EST

· Building Net Worth, Budgeting to Manifest Your Wildest Dreams on Thursdays October 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST

· Putting Your Money to Work, on Thursday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST

· Investing for Accelerated Growth and Massive Wealth on Thursday October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST

Women who complete the Wealth Bootcamp become a part of a growing community of like-minded investors who follow her holistic approach to wealth building.

Breaking through generational wealth gaps can be daunting and women of color consistently fall behind on achieving financial freedom.

“There is a limited understanding of how to invest, manage money and build wealth. A common cause is that often in our communities investing and wealth building are not passed down to us from our parents. Most likely, we have to learn for ourselves as adults, and unfortunately, sometimes that doesn’t happen for us,” said Wealth Building Coach Alicia Holmes.

By breaking through limiting beliefs and developing a wealth-building mindset, the ability to integrate solid information and good habits around investing is greatly enhanced in this collective.

The Wealth Bootcamp is offered at two price levels: the standard level includes the bootcamp, group coaching, and a peer accountability group. The accelerated level includes all of these features, as well as a personalized, one-on-one session with Alicia herself, and the standard Women in Action membership plus bonus resources.

September 20, 2022 is the last day. Act fast and start your journey to complete financial freedom today!

For more information and signing up, visit For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.journey2wealth.net/

About Alicia Holmes

Ms. Holmes started to build her own wealth when she was twenty-one and achieved complete financial freedom in her early forties. Now, Alicia uses her own experience and expertise to create a bootcamp for Financial Well-Being targeted towards women of color.

From forming a millionaire mindset to mastering money management, from index funds and ETFs to cryptocurrency and Web3, this four-week bootcamp provides a wealth of powerful information.