Despite everything they do, dads tend to get stuck with ties and socks on Father’s Day. In fact, many fathers say they feel like an afterthought on Father’s Day. Since we know that’s not the case, we asked fathers how can we get them a gift they REALLY want.

“Know your father’s interests. If he’s the type to hire a handyman for everything, then you buying him a hammer seems like you put no thought into his gift. Think about the things he loves to do, and choose accordingly.” – Marcus Brewer

“Ask your father what he wants. You’d be amazed at how many people don’t do that.” Jeffery Caradine

“Don’t wait until Saturday evening to try and find us a gift. That’s why so many of us feel like an afterthought, and how we end up with a pair of golf socks.” – Tatum Christie

“Dads have feelings, too. We like to feel special and appreciated just like moms.” Emerson Johnson.

“You know how mothers always say they want some peace and just a day to themselves, Dads want those too. I’m just saying…” – Lee Washington

“While we appreciate handmade cards from the kids, it doesn’t hit the same when you’re 26. Put some sentimental thought into the gift. I never got a picture of my son with my father and the best Father’s Day gift I ever got was my son had photoshopped a picture of all of us together. I burst into tears on sight and still have that photo sitting on my mantle.” -Joseph Davis

GIFTS THEY’LL LOVE

We also went digging for some gifts that dad might actually love this year.

This Beard Straightener

Dads care about looking good and beards are in. This beard straightener will give dad a beard all other dads will envy and make him feel 20 years younger.

Upgrade dad’s daily routine with this stylish Courant Catch:3 Classics wireless charging station and valet tray. It’s made of premium Italian leather, high-grade aluminum, and features a braided nylon cable, all while being environmentally conscious. With three charging coils, it’s fast and convenient for up to 10W charging, compatible with iPhone and Galaxy devices.

DVD Storage Boxes

Yes, DVD. Who do you think is keeping DVD’s in business??? Dads all over the world. These storage boxes are perfect to store that “Juice” DVD that he simply can’t part with.

Running Bottle and Holder

Whether it’s for running, walking, hiking, or just commuting to work., this water bottle is a handy gift for any dad looking to stay healthy by getting steps in every day. The bottle holder even holds his phone and other valuables.

Couch Console Cup Holder Tray

Looking for the ultimate Father’s Day gift for the dad who loves to Netflix and chill on the couch? Look no further than the CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray! With a self-balancing weighted cupholder, modular design to customize your layout, and even a USB C port to keep your tech charged, this tray is the ultimate game changer for lazy days.

Cigar and favorite drink

Most of the dads we talked to say they’re easy. Get them their favorite cigar and favorite drink and they’ll be in heaven.