Whoopi Goldberg found the secret to wearing comfortable-looking clothing without out appearing frumpy. At least that might be some people’s opinion.

And to share that style with women, she created her own clothing line called Dubgee that’ll have sizes that go up to 24. The prices will also range from $89 to $390, and Goldberg said she wanted each piece to be accessible in terms of cost and size options.

The line includes sweaters, dresses, tunics and shirts that have sayings on them like “I Am the American Dream,” “Believe In All Possibilities” and “Normal Is Just a Cycle on a Washing Machine,” which seems to be the mentality behind Dubgee’s creation.

“This is as serious to me as anything else I’ve done in my life,” Goldberg told Business Fashion. “The first thing you should communicate is ‘I like me.’ I think the motto of the company is ‘The last thing you should ever fret about is what’s in your closet.’”

“I never want to explain why I have something on,” added the EGOT winner, who’s a regular at New York Fashion Week. “Who’s to tell you it’s wrong? Nobody. If I’m happy, leave me alone about what I’ve got on. Maybe I was ahead of my time. Maybe now is the time.”

Goldberg said the idea for the line came to her when she went on a vacation to Greece in 2017 and was unable to find “free and flowy” clothing to buy.

“I started feeling kind of weird about my body, which is something I had never experienced before,” she recalled. “And it suddenly occurred to me that if that’s how I’m feeling, maybe other people are feeling the same way.”

The Dubgee line can now be purchased on Amazon, and in Neiman Marcus, Ashley Stewart and Le Tote as of May 15.