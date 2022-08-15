Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first public appearance together since the infamous Oscars slap fiasco.

On August 13, the famous married couple was photographed leaving the posh Nobu restaurant in Malibu. Donning a baseball cap and a casual shirt and slacks, Smith was all smiles as he left the restaurant with his wife. Pinkett could be seen holding on to her hubby’s shirt as she trailed closely behind.

The Matrix Resurrections star also appeared to be in good spirits. Pinkett rocked a fierce buzz cut, black pants and a fitted long sleeve collard shirt paired with big-rim sunglasses during the fun outing. Before the superstar duo got into their car, Will flashed a peace sign at a fan who called out his name.

Will and Jada definitely seem like they are in a better place than they were in March.

-MadameNoire.com