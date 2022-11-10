With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about choosing the perfect gifts for family and friends.

If you have a loved one in your life who’s always at the gym or have heard a friend talking about how she plans to get fit come the new year, a fitness-themed gift might be just the thing to make her smile. But, it can be hard to know where to begin with so many options on the market.

We rounded up 12 items that are sure to be the highlight of the holidays for any fitness guru or beginner—suitable for all sorts of budgets, lifestyles, and activities.

Smartwatch

Smartwatches have always been a hot consumer product—and for good reason. There are tons of features to help track your daily steps, calories burned, calorie intake, and even time spent on specific exercises, all with a swipe of a finger. You can also send a quick text or queue up your music when you’re on the go. There are many styles available, so you’re sure to find one that will best fit her needs.

Roller

At the end of any good workout, joints in her back and calves may need relief from stiffness and soreness. A roller helps soothe and restore burned-out muscles. Rollers are typically inexpensive and easy to store, making them the perfect she-didn’t-know-she-needed-it gift!

Fitness Log or Workout Planner

We can do nearly everything digitally these days, but sometimes it can be nice to physically write down a list to help stay on track. Fitness goals are no exception. Most varieties of this type of journal have the same things she would find in a digital fitness tracker, with space to write planned workouts for specific days and food and nutrition records.

Slides

There’s something simply unsatisfying about leaving running shoes or trainers on after a workout. Treat her feet to a nice pair of cushiony slides or foam sandles for some much-needed relief.

Blender

Allow your fitness fiend to whip up a delicious pre- or post-workout smoothie with a durable blender. Try an individually sized blender that comes with a built-in personal cup for added convenience and ease of use.

Epsom Salt

Though a package of Epsom salt may sound like a strange choice for a gift, the relief for hard-working muscles your recipient will experience from taking a warm Epsom salt bath will speak for itself. She can also use it as a holistic remedy for headaches.

Gym Bag

Gym bags are notorious for getting smelly and worn out in little time, so chances are she’s due for a new one. The many styles and colors mean there’s one out there that is sure to meet her needs for ease of use and include just the right amount of space for gear.

Protein Powder

Nutritionary supplements can play an important role in building and restoring muscle. Gift one of the many tasty flavors on the market to add a (healthy) taste of joy to the holiday season.

Bars, Snacks, Supplements

For a super affordable (though no less desirable) option, grab a handful of protein bars, drink mixes, or vitamins from the grocery store for the perfect stocking stuffer. You might just help her find a new favorite.

Yoga Mat

Useful for yoga and more, mats can turn any floor into a clean surface to stretch or perform basic exercises like push-ups or sit-ups. Choose her favorite color for a personal touch.

Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are the perfect gift for the woman in your life who does lots of strength training in her workouts, regardless of how new she may be to it. They typically come in packs of multiple bands, so you can even gift yourself one.

Accessories

If you’re in a pinch or even if you see something that catches your eye, gifts like socks, shoelaces, headbands, and hair ties are things you can never have too many of and come in fun patterns to personalize her workout look.

Whether she’s a beginner or fitness fanatic, our list of gifts is an excellent place to start if you’re unsure what to get her. Happy present hunting!