The list of crisp, refreshing, fresh fruits that are in season during the warm summer months is a long one. And since you may not want to prepare a rich, chocolatey dessert, why not take advantage of it?

From berry crisps to tarts to cookies and more, below is a list of seven fruity, fun, easy desserts to make this summer that are perfect for any occasion!

Crunchy and gooey are the perfect adjectives to describe this tasty berry crisp dessert that uses a balanced mix of raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries. It is also easy to make and the perfect sweet dish to follow up a nice summer dinner. The ingredients also keep well, allowing you to enjoy this dessert all week long! Top the final product with vanilla bean ice cream or fresh whipped cream.

Put those summer fruits to use in a unique way with a delicious filling that is perfect for things like cakes and donuts. With this recipe, you can substitute any fruit in the ingredients list to cater to your own preferences. That way, you can make this recipe for any summer event by swapping out fruits for a different flavor each time! This interchangeable and easy recipe is a must-try.

Who doesn’t love strawberry shortcake? And with this particular recipe, you’ll only have to spend 20 minutes preparing a light, fresh dessert that literally screams summer. You can buy a premade angel food cake or make it from scratch, depending on your available time. Luckily, this recipe—complete with that satisfying strawberry glaze—is perfect for both scenarios. Be sure to top it off with whipped cream for the full shebang!

There’s a good chance “tart” comes to mind when you think about what makes for an excellent, light, fruity summer dessert. They make for a refreshing end to a hot summer day, and this recipe uses a variety of fruits to satisfy everyone’s unique preferences.

A mix of floral and tartness will shock your taste buds as you whip together the zesty lemon and lovely lavender flower for this unique, yummy, summer-themed cookie! This recipe adds hints of those flavors to a sugar cookie, zesting the flavor to the next level. You can even top the soft, buttery cookies with edible lavender to really wow your family and friends.

Are you looking for the perfect mix of salty and sweet? Try this tasty strawberry pretzel cake! This recipe has a layer of coarsely chopped pretzels mixed with butter and cake mix. The next layer consists of strawberry pie filling and is then topped with whipped cream. It’s a delicious recipe that is sure to leave you wanting more!

Have any extra fruit lying around? Make the most of it by using it as a topping on creamy, homemade frozen yogurt. Create this recipe ahead of time for a refreshing midday snack on a warm and busy day. Give it some added crunch by sprinkling some granola or nuts on top. Yum!

Whether you want to wow your friends and family with a scrumptious dessert at your next summer get-together, concoct a little something different for an after-dinner meal, or just want to satisfy that sweet tooth, these fruit-themed desserts are sure to do the trick. Happy baking!