Summer brings warm weather, music festivals, sandy beach days, and a bounty of fresh fruit. From succulent peaches to juicy watermelon, there are several delectable summer fruits to choose from—all of which make for delicious desserts.

Peaches

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as digging your teeth into a sweet summer peach. Whether you’ve just finished hours of yard work or spent the day at the beach, peaches make for a tasty and nutritious snack. Plus, they’re packed with essential vitamins (vitamins C and A, and potassium), minerals, and antioxidants.

What’s more? Peaches have the power to improve your eyesight, digestion, and immune system. According to a study published in Natural Product Communications, this fuzzy stone fruit also may be able to provide allergy relief.

Despite being on the sweeter side, peaches are a surprisingly versatile fruit. Here are a few fresh peach recipes to try this summer:

Photo: Mykhaylo Palinchak via 123RF

Cherries

If you live near a farmer’s market or your local grocery store has a wide selection of produce, you may be able to find fresh cherries. Cherries typically show up in stores between May and August. If you’re near California, you may be able to find them hitting the shelves as early as April.

Cherries come in two categories: sweet and sour. Although sweet cherries are more common, there’s a chance your grocery store carries both. Just double-check the label before heading to the cashier. Pro tip: If the price reads “per unit” or “per package,” weigh the bag before you get to the register. If it’s heavier than you’d like, find another bag that weighs less.

Whether you prefer sweet or sour, cherries are a healthy snack choice. They’re filled with good-for-you ingredients, including vitamins C, A, and K, and low in calories. (Sounds like a win-win to us!) Make the most of cherry season with these simplistically sweet dessert recipes.

Watermelon

While you can eat watermelon year-round, the best time to buy watermelon is between May and September. According to an article published by the National Watermelon Promotion Board, the key to picking the perfect watermelon is to make sure the watermelon is free of soft spots and bruises, heavy, and has a buttery yellow ground spot. If it’s too white or green, you may want to toss it back in the bin and choose another melon.

As its name suggests, watermelon comprises 92% water—making it the ideal snack on a hot summer day. Watermelon also contains several nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A and C, and antioxidants lycopene and cucurbitacin E, which has anti-inflammatory properties and anti-diabetic effects.

Despite being the “unofficial fruit of summer,” watermelon can be transformed into just about anything. (You simply have to channel your inner culinary artist.) To help you get those creative juices flowing, here are three watermelon dessert recipes to serve at your next cookout.

Fruit desserts are ideal in the summertime. They’re lighter, cooler, and less filling than other desserts (e.g. cobbler, cake, and pie). Bonus: Fruit is versatile and full of flavor. You can do just about anything with a piece of fruit and a little innovation!