As the festive season inches closer, it’s time to spruce up your glasses with the perfect blend of merriment and wellness. Who says you can’t toast to good times while keeping an eye on your health? By focusing on cocktails and mocktails with less added sugar and more beneficial ingredients, you can indulge in the season’s flavors alongside your family and friends.

Warm Drinks

When the nights get dark and cold earlier this time of year, a festive drink can add some warmth to your evening. Many typical holiday beverages are high in calories from added sugars and cream, but you can easily find recipes that minimize these ingredients in favor of delicious and healthier alternatives.

Add an antioxidant kick to your drink this season with red wine hot chocolate. Both the dark chocolate and red wine have proven health benefits, so you can power your body while indulging. Swap regular milk for oat or almond versions to make this treat even healthier.

You won’t believe this pumpkin spice hot buttered rum has fewer calories than a standard version – it tastes absolutely decadent! The key is to drink a small serving so you don’t over-indulge. Serve this with a cinnamon stick for stirring to prolong the experience.

If you’d like to forgo the alcohol altogether, make this ginger pear cider that’s high in vitamins and low in calories. You can even rotate this drink for an after-dinner digestive aid since ginger can help calm your stomach amid so many rich holiday foods.

Festive Flavors

Holiday drinks should feature some of the season’s best flavors. You can capitalize on the warm spices and fragrant herbs without compromising your calorie budget.

A rosemary gin fizz might be the lightest and brightest cocktail you make this season. It has the perfect hint of holiday flair from the rosemary, but it won’t weigh down your calorie budget for a family dinner. Bonus: a potted, live rosemary plant with red ribbons is the perfect holiday decoration for your kitchen counter, and you’ll have a constant supply of fresh sprigs for this drink.

Anything red, green, or gold this time of year practically screams holiday season, so this pomegranate mojito will fit right in. Using a light rum here is best; it has fewer calories and won’t cloud the beautiful red color of the pomegranate juice.

For a new go-to holiday mocktail, try this spiced pumpkin seed maple horchata. Its blend of seasonal flavors with purely vegan ingredients makes it perfect for cozying up at the end of a long day. Do plan in advance, though, since this homemade horchata takes two days to complete.

Perfect for a Crowd

The holidays are full of gatherings, large and small. If you’re responsible for hosting or preparing a drink to share, try these recipes that are easy to make in large batches.

For a traditional holiday treat, serve mulled wine. Not only will your guests appreciate the comforting flavors, but your home will smell amazing as you simmer the spices on the stove. This mulled wine recipe keeps things simple, so the calories come from the wine and fruit rather than added sugars. It’s easy to continue adding more ingredients to your pot as the night goes on if you find yourself running out of servings midway through the event.

Make a big batch of this non-alcoholic cucumber lemonade for your holiday gatherings. Kids and adults alike will appreciate having something festive to drink that’s light and refreshing. You can’t beat the beautiful green color on your buffet!

If you need a warm drink for a crowd, brew a batch of cranberry spice tea. Add black tea for a caffeine kick, or keep it caffeine-free with rooibos. This drink is perfect for parties since you can make it in the slow cooker and allow guests to serve themselves throughout the event. If you’d like a cold version, make a batch ahead of time and refrigerate, then serve over ice.

With these easy holiday cocktail and mocktail recipes, you can enjoy the holiday season without compromising your wellness goals.