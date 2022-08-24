Breakfast is the meal that sets the tone for the rest of the day. A delicious breakfast can provide the energy you need to face the day’s challenges. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, exercise, or even just make it through the day, ensuring that you get a protein-packed start is vital. However, you don’t have to settle into a bowl of seasoned sausage to satisfy your protein quota. Thousands of recipes are perfect for meeting your preferences.

These delectable breakfast treats are adorably minuscule! They are easy to take to work or share at a family gathering. And they are also brimming with over 20 grams of protein. This toothsome treat should keep you full until lunch. The recipe from Today is an ideal way to start an energized, productive morning!

Photo: fotek via 123RF

What’s the best way to keep your morning interesting while still meeting all of your nutritional marks? A delicious, restaurant-worthy hash! This scrumptious meal provides 25+ grams of protein in just one serving! You’ll be happy, healthy, and ready to face the day with a lovely breakfast to keep you energized and motivated. The cooked egg, seasoned potatoes, and incredible sauce blend together for a harmonious mixture of flavors!

On a regular day, you might think pizza will be the least healthy way to start a morning. Think again! This breakfast pizza will use tomato and avocado to give you that fresh, take-on-the-day feeling, while the eggs and meat will provide you with 30 grams of protein. This combo is one of the most irresistible recipes yet – not just for its high protein count but for how easy, portable, healthy, and tasty it is!

Açai Bowls are all the rage right now – not just because they’re delectable – but because your breakfast can look as good as it can make you feel when it’s perfected! These berry bowls are guaranteed to fill you up and keep you effortlessly moving through your busy day! The recipe from Lillie has terrific reviews, so you don’t just have to take our word for it!

No matter which meal you choose to kick off your day, these recipes are all wonderful ways to meet your nutritional goals each morning.