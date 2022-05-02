Whether you open your brown paper bag in the school cafeteria, the office, or during a special summer picnic, there is no better midday meal than the classic sandwich.

If you’re preparing lunch for the day to come, rushing to make a meal on the go, or find yourself craving a sandwich, don’t limit yourself to the plain peanut butter and jelly. There are thousands of ways to create a healthy, delicious sandwich that will hit the spot.

Not only are you able to add dozens of fillings to make the perfect sandwich, but there are also plenty of ingredients to make it nourishing to your body! These healthy alternatives to traditional bologna are guaranteed to make an exponential difference in your brown bag lunches.

Although the classic Rueben is hard to beat, the essentials of this recipe are true to the original but significantly better for your health. The original is brimming with saturated fat, which is difficult to digest and even more challenging to get rid of later. Luckily, this recipe allows for all the enjoyment of the bursting Rueben flavors with significantly fewer calories. This sandwich is a must-try and will become a staple for your new favorite lunch-time treat. According to Eat This, Not That, this recipe has 314 calories per sandwich and only 14 grams of fat, meaning this delicious sandwich is exploding with flavor and completely guilt-free.

Scrumptious, contradicting flavors that work seamlessly together fill this summer sandwich combo. You’ll never want to go back to turkey and mayonnaise after a simple taste of this savory-sweet lunch-time staple. This sandwich is unbelievably easy to make, and it is also packed with unsaturated fats and vitamins to help you power through the second half of your day. All Nutritious raves about this recipe, but don’t just take their word for it! Give it a try—you won’t regret it!

Variety is the spice of life! This sandwich’s meat bursts with flavor, sure to satisfy your cravings. If the contradiction between the lemon-doused arugula and the savory, perfectly seasoned steak isn’t enough to convince you to convert your lunch, you should also know that this sandwich is brimming with protein, vitamins, fiber, and minerals. All of these things are essential to a healthy and nourishing meal. It’s perfect for giving a little extra vibrance to your everyday lunch. Good Housekeeping gives this sandwich an astonishing rating. You’re sure to love it!

Swap your everyday sandwich for a lighter, Mediterranean treat. This sandwich features the taste of Greek culture with an exuberant flavor that makes for a perfect replacement for fatty mayonnaise and calorie-loaded ketchup. The recipe from Cooking Light is easy to make and features the tang of light sauce that will keep you coming back for more. Plus, it only takes 20 minutes to make! This nutritious and delicious lunch-time staple is perfect for a picnic or day at the office! It’s worth a shot!

If you’re tired of the basic bread-filling-bread combination, give these delicious wraps a try! This protein-packed, original sandwich is ideal for adding a twist to your everyday brown-bag lunch. It boasts a high protein count of 24 grams and a low amount of fat. And it is suspiciously easy to make. Good Food gives it a rating of 4.5 stars. It’s too good not to try!

No matter which sandwich makes it into your midday meal, these fun lunch ideas will inspire your adventurous taste buds and nourish your body.