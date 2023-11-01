Staying young, vibrant, and healthy is a goal that many strive for, regardless of age. While aging is a natural part of life, there are things you can do to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. In this article, we cover some tried-and-true skincare tips for every age.

Protect Your Skin from the Sun

Exposure to the sun leads the causes of skin that ages prematurely, so protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays every day, even on cloudy days, is vital.

Use sunscreen with an SPF of 30+ head to the shade during peak sun hours, and wear protective clothing (i.e. sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat) to shield your skin from the sun’s damaging effects.

Cleanse and Moisturize Daily

Follow a simple daily cleansing and moisturizing routine.

Cleansing: Remove makeup, grime, and oil from your face using a gentle cleanser. Avoid scrubbing too harshly or using products that are too drying — this can lead to irritation by stripping your face of its natural oils.

Moisturizing: Choose a moisturizer that is best for your skin type. For example, people with dry skin may choose a heavier moisturizer, while people with oily skin may want a lighter moisturizer.

The Mayo Clinic recommends using products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to lock in moisture and keep your skin looking youthful.

Invest in Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Consider incorporating anti-aging products into your regimen to take your skincare routine to the next level. Research shows that products that contain retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and enhance overall skin texture.

Important safety tip: Stop using any product that stings or burns your skin, which could indicate irritation.

Don’t Forget to Exfoliate

Exfoliating removes dead skin cells to reveal fresh, new skin underneath. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, regular exfoliation can make your skin look brighter and improve the effectiveness of your skincare products. It also helps to unblock and prevent clogged pores, leading to fewer breakouts and smoother skin texture.

Exfoliate regularly, but not too often. Over-exfoliating can damage your skin barrier and lead to irritation. Exfoliating two to three times per week is a good rule of thumb.

Photo: rido via 123RF

Eat Whole Fruits and Vegetables

What we eat significantly impacts our skin health, just as much as what we put on it. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends eating lots of fruits and vegetables, which may help prevent premature skin aging. Avoiding sugar and processed foods can also improve your skin’s overall health.

Live a Healthy Lifestyle

Exercising, getting enough sleep, managing stress levels, and avoiding alcohol and smoking contribute to healthy, youthful-looking skin. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise a few days a week and seven to nine hours of quality sleep nightly to support your skin’s health and appearance.

If you’re stressed or feeling overwhelmed, finding healthy ways to manage it, such as medication, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, can help balance hormones, reduce inflammation, and promote a brighter complexion.

The Bottom Line

It’s never too late to start taking care of your skin. Implementing these practical skincare tips into your daily routine can defy your age and maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin.

However, if you have specific concerns or want to target particular skin issues, it’s a good idea to consult a dermatologist.