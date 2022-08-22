Shaving is a part of many women’s care routines. Whether it’s legs, underarms, or the bikini line, getting a smooth, no-cuts shave is the ultimate goal. While some women shave daily, others opt to shave infrequently or for specific occasions only. Whatever your shaving routine includes, choosing the best razor is essential for a flawless finish. Some women are intimidated by the number of choices and can’t tell whether the newest electric model or the traditional disposable is a better fit. Read on for tips to help you make the best purchase for your needs.

Blade vs. Electric: What’s the Difference?

Blade razors are perhaps the most ubiquitous and get the job done. These models are primarily disposable versions with either three, four, or five exposed blades. Options include entirely disposable models after five-to-10 uses or designs with a removable head that you replace when the blades get dull. Blade razors are appropriate for all body areas and are shower safe.

On the other hand, women do not use electric razors as frequently for routine shaving. These models are bulkier, require either a power cord or batteries (rechargeable and disposable are available), and have blades that aren’t fully exposed. They often have adjustable speeds and/or a variety of detachable heads that can provide different levels of hair length.

Benefits of a Manual Razor

Blade or manual razors produce a close, smooth shave most efficiently. Since the edges are exposed, you only need one or two passes over an area before it’s completely smooth. Many women choose manual razors for their legs to minimize time spent perfecting smooth legs every day. Manual razors are also more affordable upfront than an electric version. Over time, the cost difference will shrink as you continue to buy new manual razors instead of the same electric version. Still, a manual option is your best bet if you’re worried about the upfront cost.

Photo: instaphotos via 123RF

Benefits of an Electric Razor

Suppose you’re shaving a sensitive area and are worried about getting nicks and cuts. In that case, an electric razor might be the best option. Because the blades are covered, your chances of getting cut are slim. It will take more passes to get a close shave. However, you might feel more confident using an electric razor and be able to move more quickly through your shaving routine. An electric razor is also better for the environment since you won’t be replacing the unit every several weeks. The small amount of electricity you’ll use doesn’t outweigh the longevity benefits. Electric razors are also available in versions that work on dry skin.

Additional Considerations

Many electric razors are larger than their manual counterparts, so using them on smaller areas like the neck and face is more challenging. Small versions for these delicate areas exist, so purchasing multiple models can be helpful.

Some women are sensitive to the materials used to make the blades or metal heads of various razors. If you notice a rash or irritation after shaving (more than typical razor burn bumps), consider switching your brand or razor type entirely.

If you’re leaning towards using a manual razor but don’t like the cost of buying new cartridges all the time, you may want to invest in a safety razor. These manual versions use straight blades you replace individually at a meager cost. But the learning curve for getting a smooth shave without any cuts can be steep.

With some research and trial and error, you’ll find the right razor for your routine in no time!