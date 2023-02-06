While many big-name and drug store brands sell a lot of skincare hype, their products are packed with chemical ingredients that can be harsh or even damaging to your skin. But, to retain and refresh your skin’s natural radiance, nothing works better than natural products like:

Aloe vera (reduces inflammation, moisturizes)

Apple cider vinegar (exfoliates, balances pH, reduces inflammation)

Avocado (moisturizes, smooths)

Castor oil (reduces irritation, antibacterial properties)

Coconut oil (moisturizes, reduces inflammation)

Essential oils (reduces the appearance of scars, reduces redness and inflammation, repairs cells)

Grapeseed oil (balances the skin, moisturizes, reduces inflammation)

Honey (moisturizes, antibacterial properties)

Sea salt (exfoliates, balances oils)

Shea butter (moisturizes, soothes)

Tea tree oil (calms, reduces inflammation, antimicrobial properties)

These natural ingredients and more come together to create the perfect solutions for everything from moisturizers and toners to deep acne cleansers and rejuvenating facial masks. You can combine them with proven recipes or purchase pre-made products from natural and organic skincare companies.

If you’re looking for a few easy ways to incorporate natural skincare into your daily routine, here are a few tips and ideas by product type:

Acne Treatments

Some of the most gentle but effective acne treatments are natural products like those from 100% Pure that use ingredients like Charcoal, Oatmeal, Turmeric, and Essential Oils. You can even find natural spot treatments like this blemish stick from Desert Essence that combines Australian Tea Tree Oil, Chamomile, and Lavender. If you want to create your own treatment and handle the ingredients yourself, a homemade recipe of lemon and apple cider spot treatment fights bacteria and redness and soothes with the addition of just a touch of honey.

Photo: milkos via 123RF

Skin Cleansers

Skin cleansers should clean your skin, not deplete it of its natural oils and protection. Luckily, natural skin cleansers can help you replace and maintain healthy oils and pH balance. Try a cleanser like True Botanicals Nourishing Cleanser with renewing Green and White Teas and soothing Aloe Vera. Or, if you want to go completely homemade, try a recipe like this Skin Cleanser from EcoLife that combines rosemary and mint extracts with Witch Hazel and Castile soap. You can whip up a batch that will last you much longer than a store-bought variety.

Toner

Toner is that don’t-skip-it step in a skincare routine to ensure you have truly cleaned all the grime, and it leaves behind a hydrating layer. Try Primally Pure’s toner called the Everything Spray—it’s full of all skin-purifying and calming classics like Apple Cider Vinegar, Tea Tree Oil, Witch Hazel, Aloe Vera, and Lavender Hydrosol. You can also use it after shaving or to reduce irritation on other areas of skin. Healthline has a great list of 13 natural toner recipes for your DIY options that include those same key ingredients plus rosewater and green tea and address specific skin concerns like dryness or acne.

Moisturizers

The Honest Company’s Face + Body Lotion is a fantastic natural moisturizer to have around the house because it’s so versatile and smells amazing. The lotion combines Jojoba, Shea, and Safflower oils that absorb quickly into the skin and leaves your skin feeling nourished. Another great option is the Burt’s Bees Honey and Grapeseed Oil Handcream made with natural butters, oils, and extracts. Or this DIY moisturizer from Root & Revel with just three ingredients plus your choice of a recommended Essential Oil: Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, or Olive Oil.

Face Masks

When you want to boost your skincare routine or give yourself a nice self-care treat, a face mask is just the ticket. And even better if you can make it yourself with all-natural ingredients! Take a look at these eight super simple face mask recipes from Allure for all different skin types. Each recipe uses only three or four household ingredients to refresh your skin naturally.

Use these tips whether you’re giving your skincare routine a complete “natural overhaul” or just looking for a simple step to start the process. Your skin will feel nourished, and you’ll feel great knowing exactly what you’re putting on your body.